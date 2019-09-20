Millwall v Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Championship
Millwall trio Jason McCarthy, Shaun Hutchinson and Luke Steele are now match fit and pushing for their first Championship starts of the season.
Winger Jiri Skalak is still sidelined by a bruised ankle and heel.
QPR boss Mark Warburton must decide whether to change a winning team, with experienced defender Angel Rangel fit again after a minor knock.
Bright Osayi-Samuel is back in training, while Lee Wallace is nearing full fitness following a hip problem.
Match facts
- Millwall are unbeaten in their last six home league matches against QPR (W2 D4) since a 2-1 defeat in the top-flight in February 1990.
- Eight of the last 12 league meetings between Millwall have ended as draws (two Millwall wins, two QPR wins).
- Millwall have won just two of their last 13 league London derbies (W2 D5 L6), with one of those a home win against QPR in December 2017.
- Millwall's former QPR forward Matt Smith has been involved in three of the Lions' last four league goals (2 goals, 1 assist).
- Queens Park Rangers have not won four consecutive league matches since January 2014.
- QPR'S Eberechi Eze has started 17 open-play sequences ending in a shot in the Championship this season, more than any other player.