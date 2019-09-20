Cardiff City v Middlesbrough

From the section

Neil Etheridge could replace Alex Smithies in goal for Cardiff

Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge could be in contention against Middlesbrough after a hamstring injury.

Forward Lee Tomlin will be assessed following whiplash injuries sustained in a recent car accident.

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate has no new injury or suspension problems following their win against Reading.

Skipper George Friend (ruptured tendon) and midfielder Jonny Howson (hernia) missed out last Saturday and both continue to recover from minor surgery.

