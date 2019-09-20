Brentford v Stoke City

Ollie Watkins will be key for Brentford, having scored four goals for the Bees this season

Brentford are well stocked for the visit of struggling Stoke, as only Luka Racic and Mads Bech Sorensen are unavailable.

However, the Bees have only won one of the past six games, and only two in the whole season so far.

Stoke City are yet to record a league win and remain without talismanic captain Ryan Shawcross (broken leg).

Summer signing Nick Powell is continuing his recovery while midfielder Joe Allen is suspended.

However, boss Nathan Jones says he had an "almost fully-fit squad" to select from otherwise.

Match facts