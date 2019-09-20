Bristol City v Swansea City
-
- From the section Championship
Famara Diedhiou is expected to start up front for Bristol City amid reports that Benik Afobe will miss several months with a serious knee injury.
Hungary's Adam Nagy (ankle) is a doubt, while Ashley Williams is set to start against his old club Swansea as fellow defenders Tomas Kalas (hamstring) and Bailey Wright (thigh) remain out.
Swansea forward Aldo Kalulu (ankle) is the visitors' only absentee.
The second-placed Swans expect defender Joe Rodon to be fit again.
Match facts
- Since Swansea won 7-1 against Bristol City in September 2005, there have been just nine goals scored in 11 league meetings between the sides; in none of those 11 games have both sides have found the net.
- Swansea have lost four of their past five league matches against Bristol City (W1 D0), including both last season.
- Bristol City have won more points across the past five Championship matches than any other side (13 - W4 D1 L0).
- Swansea have not won three consecutive away league matches since August 2014, and last did so in the same season in February 2011.
- Bristol City have scored more goals from open play than any other Championship side this season (11).
- Only Fulham (90.6%) have played a higher percentage of their passes short than Swansea (89.2%) in the Championship this season.