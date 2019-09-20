Championship
Bristol City15:00Swansea
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Swansea City

Ashley Williams.
Ashley Williams' Bristol City debut came against another of his former clubs, Stoke
Famara Diedhiou is expected to start up front for Bristol City amid reports that Benik Afobe will miss several months with a serious knee injury.

Hungary's Adam Nagy (ankle) is a doubt, while Ashley Williams is set to start against his old club Swansea as fellow defenders Tomas Kalas (hamstring) and Bailey Wright (thigh) remain out.

Swansea forward Aldo Kalulu (ankle) is the visitors' only absentee.

The second-placed Swans expect defender Joe Rodon to be fit again.

Match facts

  • Since Swansea won 7-1 against Bristol City in September 2005, there have been just nine goals scored in 11 league meetings between the sides; in none of those 11 games have both sides have found the net.
  • Swansea have lost four of their past five league matches against Bristol City (W1 D0), including both last season.
  • Bristol City have won more points across the past five Championship matches than any other side (13 - W4 D1 L0).
  • Swansea have not won three consecutive away league matches since August 2014, and last did so in the same season in February 2011.
  • Bristol City have scored more goals from open play than any other Championship side this season (11).
  • Only Fulham (90.6%) have played a higher percentage of their passes short than Swansea (89.2%) in the Championship this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds7511123916
2Swansea7511125716
3Charlton7421116514
4Bristol City7421139414
5Preston7412137613
6West Brom7340118313
7QPR74121211113
8Birmingham741278-113
9Sheff Wed7403106412
10Nottm Forest7331106412
11Fulham7322116511
12Blackburn731377010
13Middlesbrough72328809
14Cardiff7232810-29
15Millwall723259-49
16Luton72141213-17
17Reading721489-17
18Brentford721456-17
19Derby7142710-37
20Hull7133811-36
21Wigan7124613-75
22Barnsley7124411-75
23Huddersfield7016513-81
24Stoke7016717-101
View full Championship table

