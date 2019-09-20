Bristol City v Swansea City

From the section

Ashley Williams' Bristol City debut came against another of his former clubs, Stoke

Famara Diedhiou is expected to start up front for Bristol City amid reports that Benik Afobe will miss several months with a serious knee injury.

Hungary's Adam Nagy (ankle) is a doubt, while Ashley Williams is set to start against his old club Swansea as fellow defenders Tomas Kalas (hamstring) and Bailey Wright (thigh) remain out.

Swansea forward Aldo Kalulu (ankle) is the visitors' only absentee.

The second-placed Swans expect defender Joe Rodon to be fit again.

