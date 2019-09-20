Leeds United v Derby County

Jamie Shackleton made his first league start for Leeds this season in the win at Barnsley

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has forward Tyler Roberts and defender Luke Ayling fit for the visit of Derby but both will only make the bench at best.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw (hip) is set to miss out so Jamie Shackleton will start in his place once again.

Derby are without winger Tom Lawrence through suspension but manager Phillip Cocu is otherwise set to name the same side which drew with Cardiff.

Defenders Andre Wisdom and Craig Forsyth are unlikely to feature.

Match facts