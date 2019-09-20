Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Fulham
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham

Garry Monk
Garry Monk was appointed as Steve Bruce's successor as Sheffield Wednesday boss on 6 September
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be without captain Tom Lees (hamstring) for a third game in a row as new boss Garry Monk looks to start his reign with back-to-back Championship wins.

Sam Winnall could start after scoring as a substitute at Huddersfield Town.

Fulham have midfielder Harry Arter back from suspension as they look to end a three-match winless run in the league.

Bobby Reid may lose his starting spot as manager Scott Parker could revert to using three central midfielders.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost their past two home league matches against Fulham - the Owls had lost just one of their previous 19 league games at Hillsborough against the Cottagers before this (W10 D8).
  • Fulham are looking to register consecutive league wins over Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since November 1982.
  • Steven Fletcher has scored in his last three league games for Sheffield Wednesday - the last Owls player to score in four in a row was Gary Hooper in September 2017.
  • Fulham have had 142 sequences in open play with 10 or more passes - 59 more than any other Championship team, and 98 more than Sheffield Wednesday.
  • Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has never lost a Championship match against Fulham (P4 W1 D3), winning most recently in May 2018 with Birmingham City.
  • Fulham's Ivan Cavaleiro has been involved in seven open-play sequences ending in a goal - more than any other Championship player this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds7511123916
2Swansea7511125716
3Charlton7421116514
4Bristol City7421139414
5Preston7412137613
6West Brom7340118313
7QPR74121211113
8Birmingham741278-113
9Sheff Wed7403106412
10Nottm Forest7331106412
11Fulham7322116511
12Blackburn731377010
13Middlesbrough72328809
14Cardiff7232810-29
15Millwall723259-49
16Luton72141213-17
17Reading721489-17
18Brentford721456-17
19Derby7142710-37
20Hull7133811-36
21Wigan7124613-75
22Barnsley7124411-75
23Huddersfield7016513-81
24Stoke7016717-101
View full Championship table

Top Stories