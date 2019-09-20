Championship
Birmingham15:00Preston
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Preston North End

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham, who does not turn 17 until June, has struck the winner in Birmingham's past two games
Birmingham City could hand another start to 16-year-old Jude Bellingham, after his back-to-back winning goals against Stoke and Charlton Athletic.

Left-backs Jonathan Grounds (calf) and Cheick Keita (hamtsring) are both getting close to resuming full fitness.

Visitors Preston could have Andrew Hughes, David Nugent and Ben Pearson available for the game at St Andrew's.

Pearson has recovered from a virus, while Hughes and Nugent came through a reserve match on Tuesday.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have won only one of their last 11 league matches against Preston (W1 D4 L6), winning this exact fixture last season 3-0 under Garry Monk.
  • Preston have kept one clean sheet in their last 23 away league visits to Birmingham (excluding play-offs), winning 1-0 in September 2001 under David Moyes.
  • Birmingham City are looking to win three consecutive league matches for the first time since a run of four in October 2018.
  • The two Championship teams whose matches have seen the fewest shots this season are Birmingham (138) and Preston's (142).
  • Birmingham have managed just one first-half goal in the Championship this season, the joint-fewest along with Huddersfield Town, while opponents Preston have scored the most first-half goals (8).
  • Excluding own goals, Preston have had more scorers than any other Championship side this season (8).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds7511123916
2Swansea7511125716
3Charlton7421116514
4Bristol City7421139414
5Preston7412137613
6West Brom7340118313
7QPR74121211113
8Birmingham741278-113
9Sheff Wed7403106412
10Nottm Forest7331106412
11Fulham7322116511
12Blackburn731377010
13Middlesbrough72328809
14Cardiff7232810-29
15Millwall723259-49
16Luton72141213-17
17Reading721489-17
18Brentford721456-17
19Derby7142710-37
20Hull7133811-36
21Wigan7124613-75
22Barnsley7124411-75
23Huddersfield7016513-81
24Stoke7016717-101
View full Championship table

