Birmingham City v Preston North End

Jude Bellingham, who does not turn 17 until June, has struck the winner in Birmingham's past two games

Birmingham City could hand another start to 16-year-old Jude Bellingham, after his back-to-back winning goals against Stoke and Charlton Athletic.

Left-backs Jonathan Grounds (calf) and Cheick Keita (hamtsring) are both getting close to resuming full fitness.

Visitors Preston could have Andrew Hughes, David Nugent and Ben Pearson available for the game at St Andrew's.

Pearson has recovered from a virus, while Hughes and Nugent came through a reserve match on Tuesday.

