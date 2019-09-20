Championship
Wigan15:00Charlton
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic

Conor Gallagher in action for Charlton
Teenage Charlton midfielder Conor Gallagher has scored three goals in seven appearances since joining on loan from Chelsea
Wigan's Josh Windass is struggling to shake off a calf problem, while fellow forward Anthony Pilkington is sidelined with a quad injury.

Neither Tom Pearce, who has a back injury, nor Gary Roberts is likely to be fit to push for recalls.

Charlton remain without top scorer Lyle Taylor, who picked up a knee injury on international duty with Montserrat.

Defender Jason Pearce is expected to be fit but Lewis Page (Achilles) and George Lapslie (hamstring) are out.

Match facts

  • Wigan and Charlton last met in League One in the 2017-18 season, with the Latics winning 3-0 away and drawing 0-0 at home on their way to promotion.
  • Charlton have won one of their five away league matches against Wigan (W1 D1 L3) - a 3-0 win in the Championship in February 2015.
  • Wigan Athletic have received more yellow cards than any other Championship side this season (20).
  • Charlton have not lost consecutive league matches in 2019 so far, last doing so in their final two games of 2018 against Coventry and Barnsley.
  • Wigan are winless in seven matches in all competitions (D2 L5) since winning their first league match of the season against Cardiff City.
  • Since the start of last season, Charlton have won 61% (W31 D10 L10) of the games when Lyle Taylor has played, compared to just 23% without him (W3 D5 L5).

Saturday 21st September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds7511123916
2Swansea7511125716
3Charlton7421116514
4Bristol City7421139414
5Preston7412137613
6West Brom7340118313
7QPR74121211113
8Birmingham741278-113
9Sheff Wed7403106412
10Nottm Forest7331106412
11Fulham7322116511
12Blackburn731377010
13Middlesbrough72328809
14Cardiff7232810-29
15Millwall723259-49
16Luton72141213-17
17Reading721489-17
18Brentford721456-17
19Derby7142710-37
20Hull7133811-36
21Wigan7124613-75
22Barnsley7124411-75
23Huddersfield7016513-81
24Stoke7016717-101
View full Championship table

