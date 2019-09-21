League One
MK Dons15:00Southend
Venue: Stadium mk

Milton Keynes Dons v Southend United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry9540159619
2Ipswich85301541118
3Wycombe94411410416
4Sunderland84311310315
5Blackpool94321311215
6Peterborough84222081214
7Fleetwood84221512314
8Lincoln City9414149513
9Burton8332107312
10Doncaster733197212
11MK Dons84041112-112
12Bristol Rovers93331011-112
13Shrewsbury8332910-112
14Rotherham7322128411
15Gillingham8242149510
16Rochdale8242912-310
17Oxford Utd92341315-29
18Portsmouth61329906
19Tranmere81341215-36
20Accrington81341016-66
21Wimbledon9036815-73
22Southend80171024-141
23Bolton7025123-22-10
