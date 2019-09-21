Northampton Town 2-2 Crawley Town

Joe Martin scored an own goal deep into stoppage time as Crawley came from 2-0 down to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw at Northampton.

Chris Lines and Shaun McWilliams scored their first goals for the Cobblers, who were in control with 20 minutes to play, but Ashley Nathaniel-George pulled one back before Crawley scrambled in an equaliser at the death.

Charlie Goode and Joe Martin saw early efforts blocked in a goalmouth scramble before Northampton moved in front after 15 minutes when Goode was fouled in the box and Lines calmly converted from the spot.

Goode was on hand to clear off the line at the other end as Bez Lubala caused problems, but after Lines saw a second spot-kick saved by Glenn Morris, McWilliams met Sam Hoskins' cross with a rasping finish in the 64th minute.

Crawley were back in the game five minutes later, though, as substitute Nathaniel-George cut inside and found the bottom corner.

And the visitors snatched a point when Josh Doherty's shot flicked off Martin and rolled into the net five minutes into time added on.

