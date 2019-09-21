Match ends, Northampton Town 2, Crawley Town 2.
Northampton Town 2-2 Crawley Town
Joe Martin scored an own goal deep into stoppage time as Crawley came from 2-0 down to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw at Northampton.
Chris Lines and Shaun McWilliams scored their first goals for the Cobblers, who were in control with 20 minutes to play, but Ashley Nathaniel-George pulled one back before Crawley scrambled in an equaliser at the death.
Charlie Goode and Joe Martin saw early efforts blocked in a goalmouth scramble before Northampton moved in front after 15 minutes when Goode was fouled in the box and Lines calmly converted from the spot.
Goode was on hand to clear off the line at the other end as Bez Lubala caused problems, but after Lines saw a second spot-kick saved by Glenn Morris, McWilliams met Sam Hoskins' cross with a rasping finish in the 64th minute.
Crawley were back in the game five minutes later, though, as substitute Nathaniel-George cut inside and found the bottom corner.
And the visitors snatched a point when Josh Doherty's shot flicked off Martin and rolled into the net five minutes into time added on.
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Cornell
- 23Harriman
- 5Goode
- 16Wharton
- 3Martin
- 6Turnbull
- 7Hoskins
- 17McWilliams
- 14LinesSubstituted forWarburtonat 88'minutes
- 10AdamsSubstituted forOliverat 60'minutes
- 11WilliamsBooked at 71minsSubstituted forKajaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Pollock
- 15Williams
- 19Oliver
- 20Warburton
- 21Kaja
- 29Waters
- 33Fisher
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 2YoungSubstituted forSesayat 54'minutes
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 3DohertyBooked at 49mins
- 14Francomb
- 12FergusonSubstituted forBulmanat 45'minutes
- 7Grego-Cox
- 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 30LubalaSubstituted forNathaniel-Georgeat 67'minutes
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 15Nathaniel-George
- 17Allarakhia
- 18Sesay
- 20Sendles-White
- 21Bulman
- 26Galach
- 35Luyambula
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 5,121
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 2, Crawley Town 2.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).
Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Own Goal by Joe Martin, Northampton Town. Northampton Town 2, Crawley Town 2.
Attempt missed. Josh Doherty (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Francomb.
Attempt blocked. David Sesay (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dannie Bulman.
Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Egli Kaja (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Matthew Warburton replaces Chris Lines.
Foul by Ashley Nathaniel-George (Crawley Town).
Egli Kaja (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by David Sesay.
Attempt missed. Mason Bloomfield (Crawley Town) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Nathaniel-George with a cross following a set piece situation.
Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Wharton (Northampton Town).
Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Martin.
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vadaine Oliver with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Egli Kaja replaces Andy Williams.
Attempt missed. Tom Dallison (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Nathaniel-George with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Joe Martin.
Booking
Andy Williams (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Dangerous play by Andy Williams (Northampton Town).
Glenn Morris (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 2, Crawley Town 1. Ashley Nathaniel-George (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by George Francomb.
Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Turnbull with a cross.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ashley Nathaniel-George.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Ashley Nathaniel-George replaces Bez Lubala.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 2, Crawley Town 0. Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Offside, Northampton Town. Vadaine Oliver tries a through ball, but Andy Williams is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Vadaine Oliver replaces Nicky Adams.
Attempt missed. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Doherty.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. David Sesay replaces Lewis Young.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Michael Harriman.
Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Dallison.