Match ends, Colchester United 2, Leyton Orient 1.
Colchester United 2-1 Leyton Orient
Colchester made it back-to-back wins in League Two with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient.
Colchester took a third-minute lead through teenager Kwame Poku, who fired home a low left-footed shot from just inside the area from Theo Robinson's cross.
Poku almost scored again three minutes later when he fired a good chance straight at Dean Brill.
But the hosts doubled their lead in the 28th minute thanks to Ryan Jackson, who drilled a long-range shot high into the net from the edge of the area from Brandon Comley's pass.
Orient got back into the game in the 44th minute when goalkeeper Dean Gerken's hesitancy allowed Louis Dennis to pick out Conor Wilkinson for an easy tap-in.
Courtney Senior's left-foot drive flashed just wide for Colchester early in the second half.
Orient also threatened, with Dennis curling an effort narrowly past the far post and then midway through the second half hooked a shot inches over.
Brill denied Frank Nouble from point-blank range as Colchester claimed victory.
Line-ups
Colchester
- 1Gerken
- 2Jackson
- 18Eastman
- 5Prosser
- 3Bramall
- 12Sarpong-WireduSubstituted forLapslieat 71'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 14Comley
- 7SeniorSubstituted forCowan-Hallat 80'minutes
- 45Nouble
- 49Poku
- 13RobinsonSubstituted forNorrisat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lapslie
- 6Sowunmi
- 9Norris
- 10Brown
- 11Cowan-Hall
- 24Stevenson
- 29Ross
Leyton Orient
- 1Brill
- 2Ling
- 5Ekpiteta
- 6Coulson
- 3Widdowson
- 21MarshBooked at 90mins
- 44Wright
- 10Maguire-DrewSubstituted forClayat 61'minutes
- 17DennisSubstituted forAlabiat 87'minutes
- 16BrophySubstituted forHarroldat 80'minutes
- 9WilkinsonBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 4Gorman
- 8Clay
- 12Sargeant
- 14Judd
- 15Happe
- 18Harrold
- 27Alabi
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 5,519
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colchester United 2, Leyton Orient 1.
Booking
George Marsh (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Marsh (Leyton Orient).
Foul by Paris Cowan-Hall (Colchester United).
Josh Wright (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. James Alabi (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Ling.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. James Alabi replaces Louis Dennis.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Luke Norris replaces Theo Robinson.
Attempt missed. Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Ling with a cross.
Foul by Theo Robinson (Colchester United).
Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces James Brophy.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Paris Cowan-Hall replaces Courtney Senior.
Dean Gerken (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Courtney Senior.
Attempt blocked. Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Wright.
Attempt saved. Kwame Poku (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Joe Widdowson.
Kwame Poku (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Clay (Leyton Orient).
Booking
Tom Lapslie (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Lapslie (Colchester United).
James Brophy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Frank Nouble (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Courtney Senior.
Cohen Bramall (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).
Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).
Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Tom Lapslie replaces Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.
Booking
Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Luke Prosser (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).
Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Widdowson (Leyton Orient).
Attempt missed. Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Coulson with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).