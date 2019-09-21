Colchester United 2-1 Leyton Orient

Colchester made it back-to-back wins in League Two with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient.

Colchester took a third-minute lead through teenager Kwame Poku, who fired home a low left-footed shot from just inside the area from Theo Robinson's cross.

Poku almost scored again three minutes later when he fired a good chance straight at Dean Brill.

But the hosts doubled their lead in the 28th minute thanks to Ryan Jackson, who drilled a long-range shot high into the net from the edge of the area from Brandon Comley's pass.

Orient got back into the game in the 44th minute when goalkeeper Dean Gerken's hesitancy allowed Louis Dennis to pick out Conor Wilkinson for an easy tap-in.

Courtney Senior's left-foot drive flashed just wide for Colchester early in the second half.

Orient also threatened, with Dennis curling an effort narrowly past the far post and then midway through the second half hooked a shot inches over.

Brill denied Frank Nouble from point-blank range as Colchester claimed victory.

