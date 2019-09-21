League Two
Colchester2Leyton Orient1

Colchester United 2-1 Leyton Orient

Colchester made it back-to-back wins in League Two with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient.

Colchester took a third-minute lead through teenager Kwame Poku, who fired home a low left-footed shot from just inside the area from Theo Robinson's cross.

Poku almost scored again three minutes later when he fired a good chance straight at Dean Brill.

But the hosts doubled their lead in the 28th minute thanks to Ryan Jackson, who drilled a long-range shot high into the net from the edge of the area from Brandon Comley's pass.

Orient got back into the game in the 44th minute when goalkeeper Dean Gerken's hesitancy allowed Louis Dennis to pick out Conor Wilkinson for an easy tap-in.

Courtney Senior's left-foot drive flashed just wide for Colchester early in the second half.

Orient also threatened, with Dennis curling an effort narrowly past the far post and then midway through the second half hooked a shot inches over.

Brill denied Frank Nouble from point-blank range as Colchester claimed victory.

Line-ups

Colchester

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Jackson
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Prosser
  • 3Bramall
  • 12Sarpong-WireduSubstituted forLapslieat 71'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 14Comley
  • 7SeniorSubstituted forCowan-Hallat 80'minutes
  • 45Nouble
  • 49Poku
  • 13RobinsonSubstituted forNorrisat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lapslie
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 9Norris
  • 10Brown
  • 11Cowan-Hall
  • 24Stevenson
  • 29Ross

Leyton Orient

  • 1Brill
  • 2Ling
  • 5Ekpiteta
  • 6Coulson
  • 3Widdowson
  • 21MarshBooked at 90mins
  • 44Wright
  • 10Maguire-DrewSubstituted forClayat 61'minutes
  • 17DennisSubstituted forAlabiat 87'minutes
  • 16BrophySubstituted forHarroldat 80'minutes
  • 9WilkinsonBooked at 69mins

Substitutes

  • 4Gorman
  • 8Clay
  • 12Sargeant
  • 14Judd
  • 15Happe
  • 18Harrold
  • 27Alabi
Referee:
Tom Nield
Attendance:
5,519

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Colchester United 2, Leyton Orient 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Colchester United 2, Leyton Orient 1.

Booking

George Marsh (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Marsh (Leyton Orient).

Foul by Paris Cowan-Hall (Colchester United).

Josh Wright (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. James Alabi (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Ling.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. James Alabi replaces Louis Dennis.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Luke Norris replaces Theo Robinson.

Attempt missed. Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Ling with a cross.

Foul by Theo Robinson (Colchester United).

Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces James Brophy.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Paris Cowan-Hall replaces Courtney Senior.

Dean Gerken (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Courtney Senior.

Attempt blocked. Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Wright.

Attempt saved. Kwame Poku (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Joe Widdowson.

Kwame Poku (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Clay (Leyton Orient).

Booking

Tom Lapslie (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Tom Lapslie (Colchester United).

James Brophy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Frank Nouble (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Courtney Senior.

Cohen Bramall (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).

Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).

Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Tom Lapslie replaces Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.

Booking

Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Luke Prosser (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient).

Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Widdowson (Leyton Orient).

Attempt missed. Louis Dennis (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Coulson with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter10640157822
2Crewe107031712521
3Cheltenham106221991020
4Swindon106221811720
5Forest Green1053275218
6Bradford10523149517
7Newport1045196317
8Crawley104421613316
9Grimsby104331612415
10Colchester10433118315
11Cambridge104241310314
12Northampton104241210214
13Port Vale103431114-313
14Plymouth103341413112
15Macclesfield103341011-112
16Walsall1033459-412
17Salford102531216-411
18Carlisle103251218-611
19Mansfield102441215-310
20Oldham102441215-310
21Leyton Orient102351218-69
22Morecambe10136919-106
23Scunthorpe101271018-85
24Stevenage10046614-84
View full League Two table

