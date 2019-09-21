Cambridge United 0-1 Swindon Town

From the section

Jerry Yates netted the winner as fourth-placed Swindon recovered from their midweek defeat to record a 1-0 win at Cambridge.

Yates struck in the 27th minute, tapping in Ellis Iandolo's cross from close range following a surging run from outside the box.

Yates had earlier seen a stooping header from Lloyd Isgrove's cross saved, albeit from an offside position.

The visitors, who lost at home to Colchester on Tuesday night, could have doubled their lead with the last kick of the first half, but Danny Rose's powerful free-kick went narrowly wide of Dimitar Mitov's right post.

Having failed to threaten before the interval, Cambridge came close to an equaliser three minutes after the restart and Luke McCormick saved well to tip Sam Smith's header wide for a corner.

George Taft nodded a Jack Roles free-kick into McCormick's arms just before the hour, while Smith's header from a Marc Richards delivery had the same outcome 10 minutes later.

Report supplied by PA Media