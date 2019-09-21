Match ends, Cambridge United 0, Swindon Town 1.
Cambridge United 0-1 Swindon Town
-
- From the section League Two
Jerry Yates netted the winner as fourth-placed Swindon recovered from their midweek defeat to record a 1-0 win at Cambridge.
Yates struck in the 27th minute, tapping in Ellis Iandolo's cross from close range following a surging run from outside the box.
Yates had earlier seen a stooping header from Lloyd Isgrove's cross saved, albeit from an offside position.
The visitors, who lost at home to Colchester on Tuesday night, could have doubled their lead with the last kick of the first half, but Danny Rose's powerful free-kick went narrowly wide of Dimitar Mitov's right post.
Having failed to threaten before the interval, Cambridge came close to an equaliser three minutes after the restart and Luke McCormick saved well to tip Sam Smith's header wide for a corner.
George Taft nodded a Jack Roles free-kick into McCormick's arms just before the hour, while Smith's header from a Marc Richards delivery had the same outcome 10 minutes later.
Report supplied by PA Media
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Mitov
- 5Taylor
- 34WardSubstituted forIbehreat 67'minutes
- 4Taft
- 2Knoyle
- 22Lewis
- 8O'Neil
- 30RolesSubstituted forMarisat 73'minutes
- 19LambeBooked at 40mins
- 18Richards
- 20SmithSubstituted forDallasat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Dallas
- 10Maris
- 14Ibehre
- 16Darling
- 17Davies
- 25Burton
- 26Knibbs
Swindon
- 23McCormick
- 24Hunt
- 26ConroyBooked at 60mins
- 3Fryers
- 14Iandolo
- 7IsgroveBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDoughtyat 66'minutes
- 4RoseSubstituted forMayat 72'minutes
- 42Grant
- 30AndersonSubstituted forWooleryat 15'minutes
- 9Yates
- 28DoyleBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Benda
- 2Reid
- 8May
- 10Doughty
- 11Woolery
- 21Curran
- 32Sanokho
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
- Attendance:
- 4,443
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Swindon Town 1.
Booking
Eoin Doyle (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Swindon Town).
Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town).
Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Michael Doughty (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kaiyne Woolery.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Reggie Lambe.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Andrew Dallas replaces Sam Smith.
Attempt blocked. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reggie Lambe.
Attempt blocked. George Taft (Cambridge United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by George Maris with a cross.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Jerry Yates.
Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).
Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by George Taft.
Attempt blocked. Eoin Doyle (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellis Iandolo.
Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Cambridge United. George Taft tries a through ball, but Marc Richards is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. George Maris replaces Jack Roles.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Adam May replaces Danny Rose.
Offside, Cambridge United. Jabo Ibehre tries a through ball, but Sam Smith is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Richards with a cross.
Offside, Swindon Town. Anthony Grant tries a through ball, but Eoin Doyle is caught offside.
Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc Richards (Cambridge United).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Jabo Ibehre replaces Elliott Ward.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Michael Doughty replaces Lloyd Isgrove.
Attempt blocked. Lloyd Isgrove (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eoin Doyle.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.
Booking
Lloyd Isgrove (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lloyd Isgrove (Swindon Town).
Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Kaiyne Woolery.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Swindon Town).
Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. George Taft (Cambridge United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Roles.
Booking
Dion Conroy (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dion Conroy (Swindon Town).
Jack Roles (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.