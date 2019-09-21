Bradford City 3-1 Carlisle United

Bradford came from behind to beat Carlisle 3-1 at Valley Parade in a full-blooded contest that saw both sides end the match with 10 men.

Carlisle midfielder Jack Bridge was sent off in the 33rd minute for two yellow cards and Bradford defender Ben Richards-Everton was dismissed in the 62nd minute for a reckless challenge on Jack Iredale.

Carlisle, who were looking for a third consecutive away win, went ahead in the 14th minute.

Iredale cut in from the left before supplying a through pass for Olufela Olomola to score with a low shot across the face of the goal which crept into the net off the far post.

Bradford equalised in the 30th minute through Harry Pritchard, who had seen goalkeeper Adam Collin keep out a low shot two minutes earlier.

The visitors' defence failed to clear Kelvin Mellor's right-wing cross and Pritchard scored with a low left-footed shot into the far corner.

Bradford took the lead in the 40th minute when Mellor netted from close range following a free-kick from Matt Palmer.

The home side had the ball into the net five minutes after the interval, but the effort was ruled out for handball.

Substitute Zeli Ismail put the result beyond doubt in added time with Bradford's third goal with a fierce close-range effort after Clayton Donaldson created the opening.

Report supplied by PA Media