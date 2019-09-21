League Two
Bradford3Carlisle1

Bradford City 3-1 Carlisle United

Bradford came from behind to beat Carlisle 3-1 at Valley Parade in a full-blooded contest that saw both sides end the match with 10 men.

Carlisle midfielder Jack Bridge was sent off in the 33rd minute for two yellow cards and Bradford defender Ben Richards-Everton was dismissed in the 62nd minute for a reckless challenge on Jack Iredale.

Carlisle, who were looking for a third consecutive away win, went ahead in the 14th minute.

Iredale cut in from the left before supplying a through pass for Olufela Olomola to score with a low shot across the face of the goal which crept into the net off the far post.

Bradford equalised in the 30th minute through Harry Pritchard, who had seen goalkeeper Adam Collin keep out a low shot two minutes earlier.

The visitors' defence failed to clear Kelvin Mellor's right-wing cross and Pritchard scored with a low left-footed shot into the far corner.

Bradford took the lead in the 40th minute when Mellor netted from close range following a free-kick from Matt Palmer.

The home side had the ball into the net five minutes after the interval, but the effort was ruled out for handball.

Substitute Zeli Ismail put the result beyond doubt in added time with Bradford's third goal with a fierce close-range effort after Clayton Donaldson created the opening.

Report supplied by PA Media

Line-ups

Bradford

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 2Mellor
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5Richards-EvertonBooked at 62mins
  • 23Wood
  • 19ConnollyBooked at 78minsSubstituted forIsmailat 78'minutes
  • 16Palmer
  • 26CookeBooked at 90mins
  • 7PritchardSubstituted forOtehat 82'minutes
  • 10Donaldson
  • 12VaughanSubstituted forO'Connorat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6O'Connor
  • 11Ismail
  • 13Hornby
  • 14McCartan
  • 22Henley
  • 24Devine
  • 25Oteh

Carlisle

  • 1Collin
  • 28SagafSubstituted forSorensenat 82'minutes
  • 14Jones
  • 17Webster
  • 27Knight-PercivalBooked at 39mins
  • 3IredaleBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHopeat 73'minutes
  • 19BridgeBooked at 33mins
  • 8Jones
  • 11McKirdySubstituted forElliottat 38'minutes
  • 7Thomas
  • 24Olomola

Substitutes

  • 2Elliott
  • 5Mellish
  • 9Hope
  • 22Gray
  • 23Branthwaite
  • 25Loft
  • 31Sorensen
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
14,217

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Bradford City 3, Carlisle United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bradford City 3, Carlisle United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Bradford City 3, Carlisle United 1. Zeli Ismail (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Clayton Donaldson following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Elias Sorensen (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olufela Olomola.

Booking

Callum Cooke (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Aramide Oteh (Bradford City).

Christie Elliott (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Connor Wood (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hallam Hope (Carlisle United).

Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City).

Christie Elliott (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Carlisle United).

Attempt blocked. Olufela Olomola (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Olufela Olomola (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Thomas.

Attempt missed. Callum Cooke (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Zeli Ismail.

Attempt missed. Zeli Ismail (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Aramide Oteh replaces Harry Pritchard.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Elias Sorensen replaces Mohammed Sagaf.

Attempt missed. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.

Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohammed Sagaf (Carlisle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Zeli Ismail replaces Dylan Connolly.

Booking

Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Bradford City. Callum Cooke tries a through ball, but Clayton Donaldson is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Gethin Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.

Attempt saved. Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Hallam Hope replaces Jack Iredale.

Attempt missed. Callum Cooke (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Christie Elliott.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Anthony O'Connor replaces James Vaughan.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by James Vaughan.

Attempt saved. Byron Webster (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Thomas with a cross.

Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).

Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dismissal

Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford City) is shown the red card.

Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford City).

Jack Iredale (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

Attempt saved. James Vaughan (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dylan Connolly with a cross.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter10640157822
2Crewe107031712521
3Cheltenham106221991020
4Swindon106221811720
5Forest Green1053275218
6Bradford10523149517
7Newport1045196317
8Crawley104421613316
9Grimsby104331612415
10Colchester10433118315
11Cambridge104241310314
12Northampton104241210214
13Port Vale103431114-313
14Plymouth103341413112
15Macclesfield103341011-112
16Walsall1033459-412
17Salford102531216-411
18Carlisle103251218-611
19Mansfield102441215-310
20Oldham102441215-310
21Leyton Orient102351218-69
22Morecambe10136919-106
23Scunthorpe101271018-85
24Stevenage10046614-84
