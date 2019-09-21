Match ends, Bradford City 3, Carlisle United 1.
Bradford City 3-1 Carlisle United
-
- From the section League Two
Bradford came from behind to beat Carlisle 3-1 at Valley Parade in a full-blooded contest that saw both sides end the match with 10 men.
Carlisle midfielder Jack Bridge was sent off in the 33rd minute for two yellow cards and Bradford defender Ben Richards-Everton was dismissed in the 62nd minute for a reckless challenge on Jack Iredale.
Carlisle, who were looking for a third consecutive away win, went ahead in the 14th minute.
Iredale cut in from the left before supplying a through pass for Olufela Olomola to score with a low shot across the face of the goal which crept into the net off the far post.
Bradford equalised in the 30th minute through Harry Pritchard, who had seen goalkeeper Adam Collin keep out a low shot two minutes earlier.
The visitors' defence failed to clear Kelvin Mellor's right-wing cross and Pritchard scored with a low left-footed shot into the far corner.
Bradford took the lead in the 40th minute when Mellor netted from close range following a free-kick from Matt Palmer.
The home side had the ball into the net five minutes after the interval, but the effort was ruled out for handball.
Substitute Zeli Ismail put the result beyond doubt in added time with Bradford's third goal with a fierce close-range effort after Clayton Donaldson created the opening.
Report supplied by PA Media
Line-ups
Bradford
- 1O'Donnell
- 2Mellor
- 4O'Connor
- 5Richards-EvertonBooked at 62mins
- 23Wood
- 19ConnollyBooked at 78minsSubstituted forIsmailat 78'minutes
- 16Palmer
- 26CookeBooked at 90mins
- 7PritchardSubstituted forOtehat 82'minutes
- 10Donaldson
- 12VaughanSubstituted forO'Connorat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6O'Connor
- 11Ismail
- 13Hornby
- 14McCartan
- 22Henley
- 24Devine
- 25Oteh
Carlisle
- 1Collin
- 28SagafSubstituted forSorensenat 82'minutes
- 14Jones
- 17Webster
- 27Knight-PercivalBooked at 39mins
- 3IredaleBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHopeat 73'minutes
- 19BridgeBooked at 33mins
- 8Jones
- 11McKirdySubstituted forElliottat 38'minutes
- 7Thomas
- 24Olomola
Substitutes
- 2Elliott
- 5Mellish
- 9Hope
- 22Gray
- 23Branthwaite
- 25Loft
- 31Sorensen
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 14,217
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bradford City 3, Carlisle United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 3, Carlisle United 1. Zeli Ismail (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Clayton Donaldson following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Elias Sorensen (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olufela Olomola.
Booking
Callum Cooke (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Aramide Oteh (Bradford City).
Christie Elliott (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Connor Wood (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hallam Hope (Carlisle United).
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City).
Christie Elliott (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Carlisle United).
Attempt blocked. Olufela Olomola (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Olufela Olomola (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Thomas.
Attempt missed. Callum Cooke (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Zeli Ismail.
Attempt missed. Zeli Ismail (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Aramide Oteh replaces Harry Pritchard.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Elias Sorensen replaces Mohammed Sagaf.
Attempt missed. Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.
Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohammed Sagaf (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Zeli Ismail replaces Dylan Connolly.
Booking
Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Bradford City. Callum Cooke tries a through ball, but Clayton Donaldson is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Gethin Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.
Attempt saved. Dylan Connolly (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Hallam Hope replaces Jack Iredale.
Attempt missed. Callum Cooke (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Christie Elliott.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Anthony O'Connor replaces James Vaughan.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by James Vaughan.
Attempt saved. Byron Webster (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Thomas with a cross.
Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).
Nathan Thomas (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dismissal
Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford City) is shown the red card.
Foul by Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford City).
Jack Iredale (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Attempt saved. James Vaughan (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dylan Connolly with a cross.