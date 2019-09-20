Newport County v Exeter City

Striker Jamille Matt returns from a ban for a Newport side who have not lost a home league game since February.

Centre-backs Mickey Demetriou (broken leg) and Ryan Innis (suspended) will not feature, but full-back George Nurse is back in contention.

Leaders Exeter, who are unbeaten in the league this season, are without Gary Warren, Lee Holmes and Nicky Ajose.

Midfielder Nigel Antangana is close to a return from injury but will not be ready for the Newport trip.