League Two
Newport15:00Exeter
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Exeter City

Striker Jamille Matt returns from a ban for a Newport side who have not lost a home league game since February.

Centre-backs Mickey Demetriou (broken leg) and Ryan Innis (suspended) will not feature, but full-back George Nurse is back in contention.

Leaders Exeter, who are unbeaten in the league this season, are without Gary Warren, Lee Holmes and Nicky Ajose.

Midfielder Nigel Antangana is close to a return from injury but will not be ready for the Newport trip.

Saturday 21st September 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00ExeterExeter City
  • BradfordBradford City15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00SalfordSalford City
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00StevenageStevenage
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • WalsallWalsall15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter9630146821
2Crewe96031311218
3Cheltenham9522179817
4Swindon95221711617
5Forest Green952275217
6Newport944185316
7Crawley94321411315
8Cambridge9423139414
9Bradford9423118314
10Northampton9414108213
11Grimsby93331512312
12Plymouth93331411312
13Colchester933397212
14Macclesfield93331010012
15Port Vale9333912-312
16Salford92521112-111
17Carlisle93241115-411
18Mansfield92341013-39
19Leyton Orient92341116-59
20Walsall923449-59
21Oldham9144914-57
22Morecambe9135816-86
23Scunthorpe91261017-75
24Stevenage9036614-83
