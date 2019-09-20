Everton v Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side have won just one of their five league games since returning to the top flight

TEAM NEWS

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes faces a fitness test on the rib problem that caused him to miss the defeat by Bournemouth.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Sheffield United will be without the suspended Billy Sharp, while Mo Besic is ineligible to face his parent club.

Callum Robinson is fully recovered from the minor hamstring injury that prevented him from starting against Southampton last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@stevenwyeth: Marco Silva has urged his Everton players to rediscover their "solidity", and with it the impressive defensive record that has ended recently.

The familiarity of home could help. In a striking contrast, Everton have a perfect six-match record at Goodison Park but have taken just three points from the last half dozen away.

"The resolution of Sheffield United's ownership means the focus is back on football, and replicating the performance that earned them an unlikely point from their last away game, at Chelsea.

Something similar could see them become the first team to take points off Everton at home since the last Merseyside derby.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "Every team we've played have been established Premier League teams.

"These teams aren't mugs and we've gone toe to toe with them. We've not been overwhelmed.

"Yes, we need to cut out the silly mistakes. You also need a little bit of luck with decisions and I don't think we've always had that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This will be a decent contest. If Everton show any of the defensive weaknesses that cost them against Bournemouth, then Chris Wilder's side can capitalise.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v former Wales rugby union captain Sam Warburton

Since Silva became manager in August 2018, Everton have conceded 19 goals via set pieces (excluding penalties).

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their first meeting since a League Cup second-round tie in 2011, which Everton won 3-1.

Sheffield United won both of their matches against Everton during the inaugural Premier League season in 1992-93 but are winless in their four subsequent encounters in the division.

After a run of three top-flight wins at Goodison Park, the Blades have lost on their past two visits in August 1993 and October 2006.

Everton

They are aiming to win their opening three home league fixtures for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

Everton have conceded seven goals in three league games, as many as they had in their previous 13.

They have conceded 19 league goals from set pieces (excluding penalties) since Marco Silva took over in August 2018, more than any other top-flight side during that period.

Everton have lost three of their last four Premier League games against promoted sides, as many as they had in their last 44 such matches.

The Toffees have failed to win any of the 20 league matches in which they've gone behind under Silva (D4, L16).

Sheffield United