Manchester City v Watford

Against Norwich last weekend, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola watched his side lose a Premier League game for the first time since 29 January

TEAM NEWS

Fernandinho is expected to continue in central defence for Manchester City in the absence of injured pair John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

Phil Foden could be back after missing the Champions League trip to play Shakhtar Donetsk because of illness.

Watford will again be without Craig Cathcart due to a thigh injury.

Captain Troy Deeney remains on the sidelines with a knee problem, while fellow striker Isaac Success is also unavailable.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Manchester City gave a strong and comfortable response in the Champions League during the week to last weekend's events at Carrow Road, and will be desperate to follow that up domestically.

Fernandinho, for so long regarded by some as the key man for the champions in midfield, is suddenly being wrapped in the proverbial cotton wool as a central defender.

The fact that City have scored 25 goals in their last six games alone against Watford will add to the hope that he and his colleagues won't be tested too often. As will Watford's run of 17 league games without a clean sheet.

Quique Sanchez Flores enjoyed his return to the Hornets hotseat in the end against Arsenal, but he knows a surprise against a team who've won 20 of their last 22 home games is a far sterner challenge.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores: "I love to play against the big teams. If you take my history of playing against big teams, I love to prepare these kind of matches.

"When you need to prepare to play against the big ones, you need to find something else - you need to be really, really experienced."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford showed a bit of spirit to come back from 2-0 down for a point against Arsenal last weekend, but I do not see them keeping City quiet.

It won't quite be a repeat of the scoreline from last season's FA Cup final, but I see Pep Guardiola's side winning comfortably.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v former Wales rugby union captain Sam Warburton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have lost 11 successive matches against Manchester City in all competitions, conceding 38 goals, and are winless in 16 since a 1-0 victory in the second tier back in March 1989.

A 12th consecutive defeat would represent Watford's worst run against any opponent, surpassing the 11 straight losses they had against Manchester United between 1987 to 2016.

City have scored 25 times and conceded just three in their last six matches against the Hornets, including a 6-0 victory in last season's FA Cup final.

Manchester City

City were behind for 72 minutes against Norwich last weekend - they only trailed for a total of 132 minutes in the whole of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

Eight of the last 11 league goals they have conceded have been via set pieces.

They are on a club Premier League record run of scoring in 27 consecutive fixtures.

Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in seven appearances against Watford in all competitions, including hat-tricks in January 2014 in the FA Cup and September 2017 in the league.

Aguero has scored in his last six Premier League appearances - the last player to score in seven in a row was Romelu Lukaku for Everton in December 2015.

He is one goal short of becoming only the third player to have scored 100 Premier League goals in one stadium after Thierry Henry with 114 at Highbury and Wayne Rooney with 101 at Old Trafford.

Watford