Scottish Cup - First Round
Kelty Hearts0Auchinleck Talbot3

Kelty Hearts 0-3 Auchinleck Talbot: Junior giants through to Scottish Cup second round

Craig McCracken's towering header gave Auchinleck a first-half lead
Auchinleck Talbot secured a resounding Scottish Cup first-round victory at Lowland League side Kelty Hearts.

The Scottish Junior Cup and West Region champions had a two-goal half-time lead thanks to a Craig McCracken header and Keir Sampson tap-in.

Mark Shankland's header completed the scoring and sent the Ayrshire side into Sunday's second-round draw.

Kelty, managed by ex-Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson, sit second in the Lowland League but were well beaten.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st September 2019

  • Broxburn AthleticBroxburn Athletic15:00East StirlingshireEast Stirlingshire
  • Buckie ThistleBuckie Thistle15:00Civil Service StrollersCivil Service Strollers
  • Caledonian BravesCaledonian Braves15:00RothesRothes
  • Cumbernauld ColtsCumbernauld Colts15:00Penicuik AthleticPenicuik Athletic
  • Dalbeattie StarDalbeattie Star15:00Gala FairydeanGala Fairydean
  • Edinburgh UniversityEdinburgh University15:00Lochee UnitedLochee United
  • Forres MechanicsForres Mechanics15:00Banks O'DeeBanks O'Dee
  • Fort WilliamFort William15:00Vale of LeithenVale of Leithen
  • FraserburghFraserburgh15:00Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose
  • Gretna 2008Gretna 200815:00Hill Of Beath HawthornHill Of Beath Hawthorn
  • Inverurie Loco WorksInverurie Loco Works15:00Wick AcademyWick Academy
  • KeithKeith15:00University of StirlingUniversity of Stirling

