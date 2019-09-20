National League
Aldershot15:00Wrexham
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v Wrexham

Wrexham are looking for their first win in the league in seven games when they travel to Aldershot on Saturday.

Wrexham boss Brian Hughes will assess the fitness of Rob Lainton, who has returned to training, JJ Hooper and Leighton McIntosh ahead of kick off.

Shots manager Danny Searle confirmed winger Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong will return to the squad on Saturday.

The Shots are one place below Wrexham going into the game, sitting just a single point above the relegation zone.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st September 2019

  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00StockportStockport County
  • BromleyBromley15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • ChorleyChorley15:00WokingWoking
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00BarrowBarrow
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00BarnetBarnet
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • FyldeAFC Fylde17:20EastleighEastleigh

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Woking1173120101024
2Bromley116501912723
3Halifax117131911822
4Yeovil116141712519
5Barnet10541149519
6Dag & Red115331615118
7Maidenhead United115241610617
8Dover115241514117
9Stockport115241514117
10Torquay114341718-115
11Hartlepool114341517-215
12Solihull Moors104241714314
13Notts County113531512314
14Barrow114161617-113
15Eastleigh113441012-213
16Boreham Wood113351514112
17Sutton United112631214-212
18Harrogate113351316-312
19Wrexham102531416-211
20Aldershot113261015-511
21Fylde102441218-610
22Chesterfield111551419-58
23Chorley111551023-138
24Ebbsfleet111461322-97
View full National League table

Top Stories