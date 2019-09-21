Match ends, Bromley 2, Notts County 1.
Bromley 2-1 Notts County
Bromley went top of the National League with a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Notts County.
Alfie Doughty and Shawn McCoulsky netted for Bromley with Kyle Wootton getting one back for the visitors.
Bromley claimed the lead after two minutes when Luke Coulson's cross found Doughty at the back post and he smashed the ball into the roof of the net.
Bromley keeper Mark Cousins tipped away a goalbound corner from Jim O'Brien but could do nothing to stop a curling shot from Wootton 10 minutes before half-time.
Bromley went back in front with 17 minutes remaining as substitute McCoulsky volleyed in from the edge of the area and that was enough to wrap up the points.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Bromley
- 1Cousins
- 2Kizzi
- 13BushBooked at 44mins
- 8Raymond
- 7CoulsonSubstituted forKlassat 69'minutes
- 5Okoye
- 3Wood
- 10Bingham
- 26DoughtySubstituted forMcCoulskyat 61'minutes
- 19Hackett-Fairchild
- 9CheekSubstituted forCliftonat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Holland
- 15Klass
- 17Clifton
- 25Rees
- 27McCoulsky
Notts County
- 1Slocombe
- 13Rawlinson
- 17BakayogoSubstituted forBirdat 82'minutes
- 6O'BrienSubstituted forOsborneat 90'minutes
- 3McCrory
- 20Brindley
- 4Rose
- 15Booty
- 9DennisSubstituted forThomasat 69'minutes
- 11Boldewijn
- 14Wootton
Substitutes
- 7Thomas
- 19Bird
- 21Dunn
- 23Osborne
- 30Kean
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
- Attendance:
- 3,122
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bromley 2, Notts County 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Samuel Osborne replaces Jim O'Brien.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Adrian Clifton replaces Michael Cheek.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Pierce Bird replaces Zoumana Bakayogo.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 2, Notts County 1. Shawn McCoulsky (Bromley).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Wes Thomas replaces Kristian Dennis.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Michael Klass replaces Luke Coulson.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Alfie Doughty.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bromley 1, Notts County 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bromley 1, Notts County 1.
Booking
Chris Bush (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Notts County 1. Kyle Wootton (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Notts County 0. Alfie Doughty (Bromley).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.