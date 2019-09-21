Match ends, FC Halifax Town 4, Barnet 2.
FC Halifax Town 4-2 Barnet
Tobi Sho-Silva scored twice to settle a thrilling National League game between Halifax and Barnet, in which four goals were scored in eight minutes.
Liam McAlinden, who shot wide early on, set up Sho-Silva for home side's 12th-minute opener before finishing coolly for his sixth goal of the season.
Barnet were not cowed by the double salvo and Simeon Akinola's wonder strike halved the deficit before Charlee Adams' low effort levelled the scores at the Shay.
The Bees looked to sting their hosts again before the hour mark, Loic Hernandez delivering a cross from 40 yards that found Alfie Pavey, but the number nine missed.
Liam Nolan re-established Halifax's lead by capitalising on a goalmouth scramble in the 70th minute, with Sho-Silva wrapping up the points deep into stoppage time.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 2Duckworth
- 3Binnom-Williams
- 20King
- 6Nolan
- 4Clarke
- 14Staunton
- 21WilliamsSubstituted forSouthwellat 72'minutes
- 22Cooper
- 15McAlindenSubstituted forKingat 66'minutes
- 11Sho-Silva
Substitutes
- 8Earing
- 9Southwell
- 10King
- 12Appleyard
- 16Hanson
Barnet
- 1Loach
- 2Alexander
- 4ReynoldsBooked at 44mins
- 35Hernandez
- 5Almeida Santos
- 7Taylor
- 8AdamsBooked at 45mins
- 18FonguckSubstituted forda Silva Vilheteat 67'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 27Mason-ClarkSubstituted forVasiliouat 74'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 14AkinolaSubstituted forWalkerat 78'minutes
- 9Pavey
Substitutes
- 13Matrevics
- 15Rowan
- 20da Silva Vilhete
- 22Walker
- 33Vasiliou
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
- Attendance:
- 1,941
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 4, Barnet 2.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 4, Barnet 2. Tobi Sho-Silva (FC Halifax Town).
Booking
Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Antonis Vasiliou (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Josh Walker replaces Simeon Akinola.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Antonis Vasiliou replaces Ephron Mason-Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Dayle Southwell replaces Danny Williams.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 3, Barnet 2. Liam Nolan (FC Halifax Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Mauro Vilhete replaces Wesley Fonguck.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Cameron King replaces Liam McAlinden.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 2, Barnet 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Barnet 2.
Booking
Charlee Adams (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Callum Reynolds (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Barnet 2. Charlee Adams (Barnet).
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Barnet 1. Simeon Akinola (Barnet).
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Barnet 0. Liam McAlinden (FC Halifax Town).
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Barnet 0. Tobi Sho-Silva (FC Halifax Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.