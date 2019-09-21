National League
Chorley 1-1 Woking

Woking were knocked off top spot in the National League after drawing 1-1 away to struggling Chorley.

The home side went ahead through Chris Holroyd early on but Dave Tarpey levelled the scores with 22 minutes on the clock.

Holroyd gave Chorley the lead after eight minutes when he cushioned a cross from Jake Cottrell and fired past Craig Ross in the Woking goal.

Woking were level 14 minutes later when Tarpey headed in the equaliser after Chorley failed to clear when they had the chance.

Woking could not find a winner against a resolute Chorley defence during 12 minutes of stoppage time and the visitors also had defender Ben Gerring sent off late on.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Chorley

  • 31Crellin
  • 2ChallonerBooked at 75mins
  • 4Teague
  • 35O'KeefeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forDoddsat 83'minutes
  • 6Meppen-Walter
  • 5LeatherSubstituted forBlakemanat 63'minutes
  • 16Baines
  • 13Cottrell
  • 7Newby
  • 9Carver
  • 20HolroydSubstituted forNewbyat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Blakeman
  • 11Newby
  • 12Ross
  • 14Dodds
  • 18Massanka

Woking

  • 13Ross
  • 2Cook
  • 5GerringBooked at 90mins
  • 14PokuBooked at 83mins
  • 3CaseyBooked at 90mins
  • 6Diarra
  • 8Ferdinand
  • 20EdserBooked at 41minsSubstituted forHodgesat 62'minutes
  • 7Tarpey
  • 9HydeSubstituted forParryat 85'minutes
  • 17JohnsonSubstituted forLozaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Howes
  • 4Parry
  • 11Hodges
  • 12Collier
  • 22Loza
Referee:
Lewis Smith
Attendance:
1,346

Live Text

Match ends, Chorley 1, Woking 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chorley 1, Woking 1.

Booking

Josh Casey (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Ben Gerring (Woking) is shown the red card.

Substitution

Substitution, Chorley. Elliot Newby replaces Chris Holroyd.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Manny Parry replaces Jake Hyde.

Substitution

Substitution, Chorley. Louis Dodds replaces Josh O'Keefe.

Booking

Godfrey Poku (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Matthew Challoner (Chorley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Jamar Loza replaces Tyreke Johnson.

Substitution

Substitution, Chorley. Adam Blakeman replaces Scott Leather.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Paul Hodges replaces Toby Edser.

Second Half

Second Half begins Chorley 1, Woking 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chorley 1, Woking 1.

Booking

Toby Edser (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Chorley 1, Woking 1. Dave Tarpey (Woking).

Booking

Josh O'Keefe (Chorley) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Chorley 1, Woking 0. Chris Holroyd (Chorley).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
