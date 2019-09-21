Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 3.
Ebbsfleet United 0-3 Barrow
Scott Quigley scored twice as Barrow recorded a third straight National League win by beating Ebbsfleet 3-0 at Stonebridge Road.
Barrow heaped more woe on the basement boys with a seventh-minute opener as John Rooney hit a post from outside the box, with the ball going in off Jordan Holmes.
Ebbsfleet toiled in pursuit of an equaliser and, five minutes before the break, Ayo Obileye beat the offside trap only to see his weak shot stopped by Joel Dixon.
It was Quigley who doubled Barrow's lead straight from the kick-off after half-time, the 27-year-old turning his man and firing home for a sixth goal of the season.
Quigley then made it 3-0 by finishing off a clinical team move with a clever chip in the 69th minute.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Ebbsfleet
- 21Holmes
- 19Sutherland
- 5ObileyeSubstituted forEganat 57'minutes
- 15GrimesBooked at 86mins
- 11Weston
- 23ReidSubstituted forBiabiat 84'minutes
- 2King
- 6WilsonSubstituted forUmerahat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Ball
- 9Ugwu
- 20Cordner
Substitutes
- 12Umerah
- 13Palmer
- 17Dainkeh
- 18Egan
- 22Biabi
Barrow
- 1Dixon
- 16Platt
- 27Barry
- 11Kay
- 6Hird
- 3Brough
- 8Rooney
- 4TaylorBooked at 75mins
- 23DysonSubstituted forHardcastleat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20AngusSubstituted forHindleat 69'minutes
- 9QuigleySubstituted forHarrisonat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Granite
- 7Hindle
- 10Hardcastle
- 14Greaves
- 24Harrison
- Referee:
- Joe Hull
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 3.
Booking
Lewis Hardcastle (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Josh Umerah (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jamie Grimes (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Botti Biabi replaces Alex Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Byron Harrison replaces Scott Quigley.
Booking
Jason Taylor (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Josh Umerah replaces Lawrie Wilson.
Goal!
Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 3. Scott Quigley (Barrow).
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Jack Hindle replaces Dior Angus.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Lewis Hardcastle replaces Olly Dyson.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Alfie Egan replaces Ayo Obileye.
Goal!
Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 2. Scott Quigley (Barrow).
Second Half
Second Half begins Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 1.
Goal!
Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, Barrow 1. John Rooney (Barrow).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.