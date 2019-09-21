Ebbsfleet United 0-3 Barrow

From the section

Scott Quigley scored twice as Barrow recorded a third straight National League win by beating Ebbsfleet 3-0 at Stonebridge Road.

Barrow heaped more woe on the basement boys with a seventh-minute opener as John Rooney hit a post from outside the box, with the ball going in off Jordan Holmes.

Ebbsfleet toiled in pursuit of an equaliser and, five minutes before the break, Ayo Obileye beat the offside trap only to see his weak shot stopped by Joel Dixon.

It was Quigley who doubled Barrow's lead straight from the kick-off after half-time, the 27-year-old turning his man and firing home for a sixth goal of the season.

Quigley then made it 3-0 by finishing off a clinical team move with a clever chip in the 69th minute.

Report supplied by PA Media.