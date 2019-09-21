National League
Sutton United4Chesterfield0

Sutton United 4-0 Chesterfield

Aaron Jarvis scored twice as Sutton claimed their first National League home win of the season with a 4-0 victory over second-bottom Chesterfield.

The Spireites made a bright start as Will Evans hit the crossbar with a volley from Scott Boden's cross.

But Jarvis' first and an effort from Tommy Wright in the space of 11 first-half minutes gave Sutton control.

Jarvis converted David Ajiboye's cross at the back post in the 23rd minute before Wright slid the ball home.

Chesterfield tried to drag themselves back into the game, with Robbie Weir having a shot saved by Jamie Butler, but Jarvis and Harry Beautyman netted in the final 13 minutes to seal the points.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 4Barden
  • 6Collins
  • 7Bolarinwa
  • 22Milsom
  • 5GoodliffeBooked at 67mins
  • 10Beautyman
  • 18Randall-HurrenSubstituted forReidat 84'minutes
  • 20WrightSubstituted forBugielat 61'minutes
  • 17Ajiboye
  • 27JarvisSubstituted forDundasat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Davis
  • 9Bugiel
  • 14Dundas
  • 25Matsuzaka
  • 28Reid

Chesterfield

  • 12Coddington
  • 4YarneyBooked at 40mins
  • 5EvansBooked at 45mins
  • 8Weston
  • 32Nepomuceno
  • 26Hollis
  • 23SmithSubstituted forDentonat 61'minutes
  • 15WeirSubstituted forMandevilleat 57'minutes
  • 7Rowley
  • 36Fondop-TalomBooked at 90mins
  • 19BodenSubstituted forMcKayat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Jalal
  • 10Mandeville
  • 18McGlashan
  • 21McKay
  • 24Denton
Referee:
Gary Parsons
Attendance:
1,649

Live Text

Match ends, Sutton United 4, Chesterfield 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sutton United 4, Chesterfield 0.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 4, Chesterfield 0. Harry Beautyman (Sutton United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Aaron Jarvis.

Booking

Mike Fondop-Talom (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Kyel Reid replaces Will Randall.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 3, Chesterfield 0. Aaron Jarvis (Sutton United).

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Jack McKay replaces Scott Boden.

Booking

Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Tom Denton replaces Jonathan Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Omar Bugiel replaces Tommy Wright.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Liam Mandeville replaces Robbie Weir.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sutton United 2, Chesterfield 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sutton United 2, Chesterfield 0.

Booking

Will Evans (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Josef Yarney (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 2, Chesterfield 0. Tommy Wright (Sutton United).

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 1, Chesterfield 0. Aaron Jarvis (Sutton United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
View full National League table

Top Stories