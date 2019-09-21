Match ends, Sutton United 4, Chesterfield 0.
Sutton United 4-0 Chesterfield
Aaron Jarvis scored twice as Sutton claimed their first National League home win of the season with a 4-0 victory over second-bottom Chesterfield.
The Spireites made a bright start as Will Evans hit the crossbar with a volley from Scott Boden's cross.
But Jarvis' first and an effort from Tommy Wright in the space of 11 first-half minutes gave Sutton control.
Jarvis converted David Ajiboye's cross at the back post in the 23rd minute before Wright slid the ball home.
Chesterfield tried to drag themselves back into the game, with Robbie Weir having a shot saved by Jamie Butler, but Jarvis and Harry Beautyman netted in the final 13 minutes to seal the points.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 4Barden
- 6Collins
- 7Bolarinwa
- 22Milsom
- 5GoodliffeBooked at 67mins
- 10Beautyman
- 18Randall-HurrenSubstituted forReidat 84'minutes
- 20WrightSubstituted forBugielat 61'minutes
- 17Ajiboye
- 27JarvisSubstituted forDundasat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Davis
- 9Bugiel
- 14Dundas
- 25Matsuzaka
- 28Reid
Chesterfield
- 12Coddington
- 4YarneyBooked at 40mins
- 5EvansBooked at 45mins
- 8Weston
- 32Nepomuceno
- 26Hollis
- 23SmithSubstituted forDentonat 61'minutes
- 15WeirSubstituted forMandevilleat 57'minutes
- 7Rowley
- 36Fondop-TalomBooked at 90mins
- 19BodenSubstituted forMcKayat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jalal
- 10Mandeville
- 18McGlashan
- 21McKay
- 24Denton
- Referee:
- Gary Parsons
- Attendance:
- 1,649
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sutton United 4, Chesterfield 0.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 4, Chesterfield 0. Harry Beautyman (Sutton United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Aaron Jarvis.
Booking
Mike Fondop-Talom (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Kyel Reid replaces Will Randall.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 3, Chesterfield 0. Aaron Jarvis (Sutton United).
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jack McKay replaces Scott Boden.
Booking
Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Tom Denton replaces Jonathan Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Omar Bugiel replaces Tommy Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Liam Mandeville replaces Robbie Weir.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sutton United 2, Chesterfield 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sutton United 2, Chesterfield 0.
Booking
Will Evans (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Josef Yarney (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 2, Chesterfield 0. Tommy Wright (Sutton United).
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 1, Chesterfield 0. Aaron Jarvis (Sutton United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.