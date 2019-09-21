National League
Boreham Wood4Stockport0

Boreham Wood 4-0 Stockport County

Kabongo Tshimanga scored twice and also missed a penalty as Boreham Wood beat Stockport 4-0 in the National League.

Tshimanga scored after 20 and 42 minutes, with a goal from Sorba Thomas sandwiched in between and Tyrone Marsh wrapped up the win late on.

Boreham Wood turned their early domination into the opening goal when Tshimanga rounded the goalkeeper before netting his seventh of the season.

Thomas, who had provided the pass to set up the opening goal, saw his weak shot from outside the area trickle in to double the home side's lead.

Tshimanga added his second three minutes before the break as he beat the offside trap before rifling his shot home. Adam Thomas had Stockport's best chance just before half-time but saw his shot saved.

Tshimanga's spot-kick was saved by Ian Ormson after 64 minutes before Marsh netted a late fourth.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

  • 1Gregory
  • 5Champion
  • 6Stephens
  • 10Murtagh
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 12Fyfield
  • 4Ricketts
  • 14ThomasSubstituted forShaibuat 80'minutes
  • 19SmithSubstituted forShakesat 78'minutes
  • 9TshimangaSubstituted forMingoiaat 69'minutes
  • 11Marsh

Substitutes

  • 7Mingoia
  • 8McDonnell
  • 15Shakes
  • 16Thompson
  • 20Shaibu

Stockport

  • 13Ormson
  • 7ThomasSubstituted forMulhernat 68'minutes
  • 3Cowan
  • 18Arthur
  • 6Keane
  • 21JacksonSubstituted forMinihamat 33'minutes
  • 4Turnbull
  • 10OsborneSubstituted forDimaioat 56'minutes
  • 8Walker
  • 16Bell
  • 11LeesleyBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 2Miniham
  • 5Palmer
  • 9Mulhern
  • 17Dimaio
  • 23Gorst
Referee:
Ben Speedie
Attendance:
744

Live Text

Match ends, Boreham Wood 4, Stockport County 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 4, Stockport County 0.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 4, Stockport County 0. Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood).

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Justin Shaibu replaces Sorba Thomas.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Ricky Shakes replaces Kane Smith.

Booking

Joe Leesley (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Piero Mingoia replaces Kabongo Tshimanga.

Substitution

Substitution, Stockport County. Euan Mulhern replaces Adam Thomas.

Substitution

Substitution, Stockport County. Connor Dimaio replaces Elliot Osborne.

Second Half

Second Half begins Boreham Wood 3, Stockport County 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 3, Stockport County 0.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 3, Stockport County 0. Kabongo Tshimanga (Boreham Wood).

Substitution

Substitution, Stockport County. Sam Miniham replaces Ben Jackson.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 2, Stockport County 0. Sorba Thomas (Boreham Wood).

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Stockport County 0. Kabongo Tshimanga (Boreham Wood).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
View full National League table

