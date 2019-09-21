Boreham Wood 4-0 Stockport County

Kabongo Tshimanga scored twice and also missed a penalty as Boreham Wood beat Stockport 4-0 in the National League.

Tshimanga scored after 20 and 42 minutes, with a goal from Sorba Thomas sandwiched in between and Tyrone Marsh wrapped up the win late on.

Boreham Wood turned their early domination into the opening goal when Tshimanga rounded the goalkeeper before netting his seventh of the season.

Thomas, who had provided the pass to set up the opening goal, saw his weak shot from outside the area trickle in to double the home side's lead.

Tshimanga added his second three minutes before the break as he beat the offside trap before rifling his shot home. Adam Thomas had Stockport's best chance just before half-time but saw his shot saved.

Tshimanga's spot-kick was saved by Ian Ormson after 64 minutes before Marsh netted a late fourth.

Report supplied by PA Media.