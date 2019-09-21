Match ends, Boreham Wood 4, Stockport County 0.
Boreham Wood 4-0 Stockport County
Kabongo Tshimanga scored twice and also missed a penalty as Boreham Wood beat Stockport 4-0 in the National League.
Tshimanga scored after 20 and 42 minutes, with a goal from Sorba Thomas sandwiched in between and Tyrone Marsh wrapped up the win late on.
Boreham Wood turned their early domination into the opening goal when Tshimanga rounded the goalkeeper before netting his seventh of the season.
Thomas, who had provided the pass to set up the opening goal, saw his weak shot from outside the area trickle in to double the home side's lead.
Tshimanga added his second three minutes before the break as he beat the offside trap before rifling his shot home. Adam Thomas had Stockport's best chance just before half-time but saw his shot saved.
Tshimanga's spot-kick was saved by Ian Ormson after 64 minutes before Marsh netted a late fourth.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
- 1Gregory
- 5Champion
- 6Stephens
- 10Murtagh
- 3Ilesanmi
- 12Fyfield
- 4Ricketts
- 14ThomasSubstituted forShaibuat 80'minutes
- 19SmithSubstituted forShakesat 78'minutes
- 9TshimangaSubstituted forMingoiaat 69'minutes
- 11Marsh
Substitutes
- 7Mingoia
- 8McDonnell
- 15Shakes
- 16Thompson
- 20Shaibu
Stockport
- 13Ormson
- 7ThomasSubstituted forMulhernat 68'minutes
- 3Cowan
- 18Arthur
- 6Keane
- 21JacksonSubstituted forMinihamat 33'minutes
- 4Turnbull
- 10OsborneSubstituted forDimaioat 56'minutes
- 8Walker
- 16Bell
- 11LeesleyBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 2Miniham
- 5Palmer
- 9Mulhern
- 17Dimaio
- 23Gorst
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
- Attendance:
- 744
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 4, Stockport County 0.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 4, Stockport County 0. Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood).
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Justin Shaibu replaces Sorba Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Ricky Shakes replaces Kane Smith.
Booking
Joe Leesley (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Piero Mingoia replaces Kabongo Tshimanga.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Euan Mulhern replaces Adam Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Connor Dimaio replaces Elliot Osborne.
Second Half
Second Half begins Boreham Wood 3, Stockport County 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Boreham Wood 3, Stockport County 0.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 3, Stockport County 0. Kabongo Tshimanga (Boreham Wood).
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Sam Miniham replaces Ben Jackson.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 2, Stockport County 0. Sorba Thomas (Boreham Wood).
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Stockport County 0. Kabongo Tshimanga (Boreham Wood).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.