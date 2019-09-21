Torquay United 0-0 Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches with a goalless draw at Torquay.

Both sides missed great opportunities to open the scoring in the first half. Frank Vincent picked out Matt Buse for the hosts after 26 minutes but he fired wide in the area before Dagenham's Angelo Balanta mistimed his effort from close range three minutes later.

Lucas Cavagnari produced a fine save after the break to keep Torquay level, pushing James Dobson's strike over the bar.

And Dagenham continued to offer the bigger threat, coming within inches of taking the lead after 58 minutes as Harry Phipps' header from a corner struck the bar.

Cavagnari was called into action again in the closing stages, twice saving from Balanta as well as denying Dobson.

But it was Torquay who came the closest to grabbing a late winner as substitute Jake Andrews crashed a free-kick off the bar in the final minute.

