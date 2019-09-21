Torquay United 0-0 Dagenham & Redbridge

Match ends, Torquay United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Dagenham stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches with a goalless draw at Torquay.
Both sides missed great opportunities to open the scoring in the first half. Frank Vincent picked out Matt Buse for the hosts after 26 minutes but he fired wide in the area before Dagenham's Angelo Balanta mistimed his effort from close range three minutes later.
Lucas Cavagnari produced a fine save after the break to keep Torquay level, pushing James Dobson's strike over the bar.
And Dagenham continued to offer the bigger threat, coming within inches of taking the lead after 58 minutes as Harry Phipps' header from a corner struck the bar.
Cavagnari was called into action again in the closing stages, twice saving from Balanta as well as denying Dobson.
But it was Torquay who came the closest to grabbing a late winner as substitute Jake Andrews crashed a free-kick off the bar in the final minute.
Line-ups
Torquay
- 28Covolan Cauagnari
- 2Wynter
- 4Cameron
- 14Vincent
- 25Cundy
- 6LewisSubstituted forKeatingat 45'minutes
- 3Davis
- 19Reid
- 34Whitfield
- 20KalalaSubstituted forAndrewsat 74'minutes
- 15Buse
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 5Koue Niate
- 7Keating
- 9Duku
- 11Andrews
Dag & Red
- 1Justham
- 2Wright
- 4OnariaseBooked at 77mins
- 12RobinsonBooked at 45mins
- 5Croll
- 6Clark
- 16PhippsBooked at 61minsSubstituted forOdameteyat 69'minutes
- 20Dobson
- 19LuqueSubstituted forGrahamat 56'minutes
- 10Balanta
- 15QuigleySubstituted forGrantat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gordon
- 7McQueen
- 11Graham
- 14Grant
- 23Odametey
- Referee:
- Matthew Russell
- Attendance:
- 2,524
