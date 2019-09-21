National League
Torquay0Dag & Red0

Torquay United 0-0 Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches with a goalless draw at Torquay.

Both sides missed great opportunities to open the scoring in the first half. Frank Vincent picked out Matt Buse for the hosts after 26 minutes but he fired wide in the area before Dagenham's Angelo Balanta mistimed his effort from close range three minutes later.

Lucas Cavagnari produced a fine save after the break to keep Torquay level, pushing James Dobson's strike over the bar.

And Dagenham continued to offer the bigger threat, coming within inches of taking the lead after 58 minutes as Harry Phipps' header from a corner struck the bar.

Cavagnari was called into action again in the closing stages, twice saving from Balanta as well as denying Dobson.

But it was Torquay who came the closest to grabbing a late winner as substitute Jake Andrews crashed a free-kick off the bar in the final minute.

Line-ups

Torquay

  • 28Covolan Cauagnari
  • 2Wynter
  • 4Cameron
  • 14Vincent
  • 25Cundy
  • 6LewisSubstituted forKeatingat 45'minutes
  • 3Davis
  • 19Reid
  • 34Whitfield
  • 20KalalaSubstituted forAndrewsat 74'minutes
  • 15Buse

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 5Koue Niate
  • 7Keating
  • 9Duku
  • 11Andrews

Dag & Red

  • 1Justham
  • 2Wright
  • 4OnariaseBooked at 77mins
  • 12RobinsonBooked at 45mins
  • 5Croll
  • 6Clark
  • 16PhippsBooked at 61minsSubstituted forOdameteyat 69'minutes
  • 20Dobson
  • 19LuqueSubstituted forGrahamat 56'minutes
  • 10Balanta
  • 15QuigleySubstituted forGrantat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gordon
  • 7McQueen
  • 11Graham
  • 14Grant
  • 23Odametey
Referee:
Matthew Russell
Attendance:
2,524

Live Text

Match ends, Torquay United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torquay United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Reece Grant replaces Joe Quigley.

Booking

Manny Onariase (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jake Andrews replaces Kalvin Kalala.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Harold Odametey replaces Harry Phipps.

Booking

Harry Phipps (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Bagasan Graham replaces Joan Luque.

Second Half

Second Half begins Torquay United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Torquay United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Ruairi Keating replaces Joe Lewis.

Booking

Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley127502113826
2Halifax1281323131025
3Woking1274121111025
4Yeovil127141812622
5Dover126241714320
6Barnet115421613319
7Dag & Red125431615119
8Maidenhead United125341711618
9Stockport125251518-317
10Barrow125161917216
11Torquay124441718-116
12Boreham Wood124351914515
13Sutton United123631614215
14Hartlepool124351519-415
15Solihull Moors114251715214
16Notts County123541614214
17Aldershot124261115-414
18Harrogate123451417-313
19Fylde113441519-413
20Eastleigh123451115-413
21Wrexham112541417-311
22Chorley121651124-139
23Chesterfield121561423-98
24Ebbsfleet121471325-127
