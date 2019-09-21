AFC Fylde 3-1 Eastleigh

AFC Fylde ended a run of seven National League games without a win as they eased to a 3-1 victory at home to fellow strugglers Eastleigh.

The Coasters, who had not tasted victory since winning two of their first three matches, were ahead after 34 minutes as Dan Bradley latched on to Danny Rowe's flick forward before firing in from 20 yards.

Eastleigh hit back three minutes after the break as Danny Hollands found the target after good work from Mike Green.

But Fylde were soon back on track as Jordan Williams unleashed a fierce strike which found the far corner from 25 yards.

And Ryan Croasdale put the seal on the win 13 minutes from time, squeezing the ball in from close range.

Report supplied by PA Media.