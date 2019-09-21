National League
AFC Fylde 3-1 Eastleigh

AFC Fylde ended a run of seven National League games without a win as they eased to a 3-1 victory at home to fellow strugglers Eastleigh.

The Coasters, who had not tasted victory since winning two of their first three matches, were ahead after 34 minutes as Dan Bradley latched on to Danny Rowe's flick forward before firing in from 20 yards.

Eastleigh hit back three minutes after the break as Danny Hollands found the target after good work from Mike Green.

But Fylde were soon back on track as Jordan Williams unleashed a fierce strike which found the far corner from 25 yards.

And Ryan Croasdale put the seal on the win 13 minutes from time, squeezing the ball in from close range.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Fylde

  • 21Lavercombe
  • 15Bradley
  • 4Byrne
  • 6Whitmore
  • 5JamesonSubstituted forNgwatalaat 81'minutes
  • 3DuxburySubstituted forYeatesat 37'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Croasdale
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 9Rowe
  • 11Williams
  • 18WilloughbySubstituted forHaughtonat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Montgomery
  • 17Yeates
  • 20Ngwatala
  • 22Green
  • 27Haughton

Eastleigh

  • 1Stryjek
  • 2Partington
  • 17Miley
  • 19HollandsBooked at 45mins
  • 6Boyce
  • 4Atkinson
  • 3Green
  • 8Payne
  • 7McKnightSubstituted forSeamanat 65'minutes
  • 22BarnesSubstituted forRendellat 72'minutes
  • 18Williamson

Substitutes

  • 9Rendell
  • 11Smart
  • 13Flitney
  • 14Bearwish
  • 49Seaman
Referee:
Martin Woods

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Fylde 3, Eastleigh 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Fylde 3, Eastleigh 1.

Booking

Mark Yeates (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Elton Ngwatala replaces Kyle Jameson.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 3, Eastleigh 1. Ryan Croasdale (AFC Fylde).

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Scott Rendell replaces Marcus Barnes.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Nick Haughton replaces Kurt Willoughby.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Charlie Seaman replaces Jack McKnight.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 2, Eastleigh 1. Jordan Williams (AFC Fylde).

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 1, Eastleigh 1. Danny Hollands (Eastleigh).

Second Half

Second Half begins AFC Fylde 1, Eastleigh 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, AFC Fylde 1, Eastleigh 0.

Booking

Danny Hollands (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Mark Yeates replaces Scott Duxbury.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 1, Eastleigh 0. Danny Bradley (AFC Fylde).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

