Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland

Inverness CT v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 3Tremarco
  • 11Walsh
  • 14Vincent
  • 4Welsh
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 17Storey
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 8Carson
  • 12McHattie
  • 19Todorov
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Trafford
  • 26Harper
  • 28MacGregor

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Mercer
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Holt
  • 7Murray
  • 6Pybus
  • 8Kidd
  • 10Oliver
  • 11Dobbie
  • 19El Bakhtaoui

Substitutes

  • 9Hamilton
  • 14McCarthy
  • 15Lyon
  • 21Irving
  • 25Paton
  • 30Burns
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd5401146812
2Ayr5401105512
3Inverness CT531195410
4Arbroath52214318
5Dundee522179-28
6Morton5203913-46
7Queen of Sth512223-15
8Alloa511348-44
9Partick Thistle5023710-32
10Dunfermline502337-42
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport