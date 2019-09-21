Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 24Kakay
- 4O'Ware
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 12Cole
- 8Bannigan
- 7Cardle
- 14Gordon
- 19Zanatta
- 9Miller
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 2Williamson
- 15Robson
- 16Palmer
- 18Mansell
- 23De Vita
- 43Saunders
Dunfermline
- 20Gill
- 2Comrie
- 4Martin
- 6Ashcroft
- 24Edwards
- 21Paton
- 12Turner
- 11Dow
- 15Nisbet
- 38Kiltie
- 9McGill
Substitutes
- 1Scully
- 8Beadling
- 10Ryan
- 16Morrison
- 22Coley
- 23Cochrane
- 27McCann
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match report to follow.