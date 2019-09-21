Scottish Championship
Alloa15:00Ayr
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Ayr United

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 41MacDonald
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Deas
  • 3Dick
  • 17O'Hara
  • 7Cawley
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 9Buchanan
  • 19Thomson

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 14Brown
  • 16Gilhooley
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6Geggan
  • 2Muirhead
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McCowan
  • 30Kelly
  • 4Kerr
  • 23Docherty
  • 10Forrest
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 8Doolan
  • 14Houston
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 22McKenzie
Referee:
David Lowe

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd5401146812
2Ayr5401105512
3Inverness CT531195410
4Arbroath52214318
5Dundee522179-28
6Morton5203913-46
7Queen of Sth512223-15
8Alloa511348-44
9Partick Thistle5023710-32
10Dunfermline502337-42
View full Scottish Championship table

