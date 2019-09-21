Scottish League One
East Fife0Dumbarton0

East Fife v Dumbarton

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 21Hart
  • 4Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 9Wallace
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 7Denholm
  • 10Allen
  • 12Hunter
  • 18Church
  • 20Boyd

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 15Tumilty
  • 5Neill
  • 22McGeever
  • 3Quitongo
  • 14McKee
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Hutton
  • 4Langan
  • 10McCluskey
  • 17Layne

Substitutes

  • 2Crawford
  • 7Shiels
  • 9Tierney
  • 11Scullion
  • 12Pettigrew
  • 16Zata
  • 24Crossan
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Live Text

Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife7430157815
2Raith Rovers7412179813
3Falkirk7331112912
4Airdrieonians732267-111
5Peterhead732279-211
6Dumbarton7313812-410
7Clyde7223111108
8Forfar722346-28
9Stranraer7124816-85
10Montrose7025513-82
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories