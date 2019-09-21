Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
East Fife v Dumbarton
Line-ups
East Fife
- 21Hart
- 4Murdoch
- 5Dunlop
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 2Dunsmore
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 14Watt
- 9Wallace
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 7Denholm
- 10Allen
- 12Hunter
- 18Church
- 20Boyd
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 15Tumilty
- 5Neill
- 22McGeever
- 3Quitongo
- 14McKee
- 6Carswell
- 8Hutton
- 4Langan
- 10McCluskey
- 17Layne
Substitutes
- 2Crawford
- 7Shiels
- 9Tierney
- 11Scullion
- 12Pettigrew
- 16Zata
- 24Crossan
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Live Text
Attempt missed. Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.