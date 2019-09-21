Stranraer v Falkirk
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 6McManus
- 3Allan
- 7Hilton
- 10Murphy
- 23Thomson
- 77Stirling
- 9Stewart
- 14Elliott
Substitutes
- 11Smith
- 12Pignatiello
- 15Jones
- 18Dangana
- 21Burgess
Falkirk
- 1Bell
- 2Doyle
- 5Durnan
- 4Buchanan
- 3Dixon
- 14Longridge
- 6Gomis
- 21Telfer
- 7Connolly
- 9McManus
- 29McMillan
Substitutes
- 8McShane
- 10Johnstone
- 11MacLean
- 15Toshney
- 16Miller
- 18Sammon
- 31Mutch
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine