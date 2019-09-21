Scottish League One
Stranraer15:00Falkirk
Venue: Stair Park, Scotland

Stranraer v Falkirk

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 6McManus
  • 3Allan
  • 7Hilton
  • 10Murphy
  • 23Thomson
  • 77Stirling
  • 9Stewart
  • 14Elliott

Substitutes

  • 11Smith
  • 12Pignatiello
  • 15Jones
  • 18Dangana
  • 21Burgess

Falkirk

  • 1Bell
  • 2Doyle
  • 5Durnan
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Dixon
  • 14Longridge
  • 6Gomis
  • 21Telfer
  • 7Connolly
  • 9McManus
  • 29McMillan

Substitutes

  • 8McShane
  • 10Johnstone
  • 11MacLean
  • 15Toshney
  • 16Miller
  • 18Sammon
  • 31Mutch
Referee:
Grant Irvine

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife6420157814
2Raith Rovers6402179812
3Falkirk6321112911
4Airdrieonians631267-110
5Dumbarton6303812-49
6Clyde6222111018
7Peterhead622269-38
8Forfar621346-27
9Stranraer6114816-84
10Montrose6015513-81
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories