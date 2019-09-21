Scottish League One
Airdrieonians0Raith Rovers0

Airdrieonians v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 5Crighton
  • 4Kerr
  • 2MacDonald
  • 18Millar
  • 32Reilly
  • 12McKayBooked at 8mins
  • 3Eckersley
  • 9Gallagher
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 7Thomson
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Roy
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Carrick
  • 19McCann
  • 21Willison

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 4Davidson
  • 24Anderson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 2Miller
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 3MacDonald
  • 23Gullan
  • 9Allan
  • 11Anderson

Substitutes

  • 5Mendy
  • 14Vitoria
  • 16McKay
  • 20McGurn
  • 21Tait
  • 22Bowie
  • 29Baird
Referee:
Steven Reid

Live Text

Booking

Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife7430157815
2Raith Rovers7412179813
3Falkirk7331112912
4Airdrieonians732267-111
5Peterhead732279-211
6Dumbarton7313812-410
7Clyde7223111108
8Forfar722346-28
9Stranraer7124816-85
10Montrose7025513-82
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories