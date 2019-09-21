First Half begins.
Elgin City v Cove Rangers
-
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Wilson
- 5Bronsky
- 4McDonald
- 3Spark
- 7Cooper
- 8Cameron
- 6Dingwall
- 11MacEwan
- 9Hester
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12Willis
- 14McGowan
- 15Aitken
- 16MacKay
- 17Jamieson
- 18Scott
- 21Hoban
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 8Yule
- 5Ross
- 12Higgins
- 3Milne
- 4Scully
- 23Smith
- 24Fyvie
- 14Glass
- 11Masson
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 10Scott
- 16Antoniazzi
- 17Redman
- 18Brown
- 19Robertson
- 21Demus
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.