Scottish League Two
Elgin0Cove Rangers0

Elgin City v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Spark
  • 7Cooper
  • 8Cameron
  • 6Dingwall
  • 11MacEwan
  • 9Hester
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Willis
  • 14McGowan
  • 15Aitken
  • 16MacKay
  • 17Jamieson
  • 18Scott
  • 21Hoban

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 8Yule
  • 5Ross
  • 12Higgins
  • 3Milne
  • 4Scully
  • 23Smith
  • 24Fyvie
  • 14Glass
  • 11Masson
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 10Scott
  • 16Antoniazzi
  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 19Robertson
  • 21Demus
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers75202191217
2Edinburgh City75111410416
3Cowdenbeath7412118313
4Queen's Park724165110
5Annan Athletic7232711-49
6Albion72231213-18
7Elgin71427617
8Stenhousemuir7133611-56
9Stirling711537-44
10Brechin7115512-74
