Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir0Brechin0

Stenhousemuir v Brechin City

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2O'Neil
  • 5Marsh
  • 19Munro
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 33Gibson
  • 8Halleran
  • 15Munro
  • 11Cook
  • 9McGuigan
  • 10Hopkirk

Substitutes

  • 3McIlduff
  • 4McKernon
  • 6Dykes
  • 7Scullion
  • 14Watters
  • 17Marley
  • 20Anderson

Brechin

  • 1McMinn
  • 2Reekie
  • 5Hill
  • 6Page
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7Knox
  • 4Brown
  • 8Inglis
  • 10McCord
  • 9McManus
  • 11Ngoy

Substitutes

  • 12Crawford
  • 14Hamilton
  • 15Duncanson
  • 16Reid
  • 21O'Neil
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Live Text

Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers76102291319
2Edinburgh City75111410416
3Cowdenbeath7412118313
4Queen's Park724165110
5Annan Athletic7232711-49
6Albion72231213-18
7Elgin71337706
8Stenhousemuir7133611-56
9Stirling711537-44
10Brechin7115512-74
