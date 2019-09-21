Scottish League Two
Queen's Park0Cowdenbeath0

Queen's Park v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 5Jamieson
  • 6Gibson
  • 4Little
  • 2Grant
  • 8Block
  • 7Thomson
  • 3Clark
  • 11Purdue
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Lidohren
  • 14Moore
  • 15Summers
  • 16Mortimer
  • 17McGrory
  • 18Main
  • 20Herraghty

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Mullen
  • 5Barr
  • 4Todd
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Cox
  • 8Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 10Thomas
  • 11Renton
  • 9Taylor

Substitutes

  • 12Pollock
  • 14Pyper
  • 15Sneddon
  • 16Valentine
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Allan
  • 19Swann
Referee:
Duncan Williams

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers76102291319
2Edinburgh City75111510516
3Cowdenbeath7412118313
4Queen's Park724165110
5Annan Athletic7232711-49
6Albion72231214-28
7Elgin71337706
8Stenhousemuir7133611-56
9Stirling711537-44
10Brechin7115512-74
