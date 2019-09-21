Scottish League Two
Albion15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: The Reigart Stadium, Scotland

Albion Rovers v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Wilson
  • 4Wharton
  • 3Clarke
  • 10Byrne
  • 8Graham
  • 6Phillips
  • 7Roberts
  • 11Osadolor
  • 9East

Substitutes

  • 12Scally
  • 14Breen
  • 15Krones
  • 16Morena
  • 17Smith
  • 18See
  • 19Stewart

Edinburgh City

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 15Kane
  • 14Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 8Brown
  • 6Laird
  • 3McIntyre
  • 33Harris
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 11Sinclair
  • 18Dunn
  • 20Watson
  • 21Beveridge
  • 22Henderson
  • 26Court
Referee:
Barry Cook

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers65102191216
2Edinburgh City64111310313
3Cowdenbeath6402118312
4Queen's Park62316519
5Albion6222121208
6Annan Athletic6222711-48
7Elgin61327616
8Stenhousemuir6123611-55
9Stirling610537-43
10Brechin6105512-73
