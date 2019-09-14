Adam Chicksen: Bolton Wanderers sign former Bradford defender as a free agent

Adam Chicksen joined Bradford from Charlton in June 2017

Bolton Wanderers have signed former Bradford City defender Adam Chicksen on a deal until January.

The 27-year-old left-back joins as a free agent, having been released by the Bantams following their relegation at the end of last season.

Former MK Dons, Brighton & Hove Albion and Charlton player Chicksen made 51 appearances for Bradford last season.

Chicksen was one of six debutants in the starting line-up for Bolton's away game against Rotherham on Saturday.