Adam Chicksen: Bolton Wanderers sign former Bradford defender as a free agent

  • From the section Bolton
Adam Chicksen in action for Bradford City
Adam Chicksen joined Bradford from Charlton in June 2017

Bolton Wanderers have signed former Bradford City defender Adam Chicksen on a deal until January.

The 27-year-old left-back joins as a free agent, having been released by the Bantams following their relegation at the end of last season.

Former MK Dons, Brighton & Hove Albion and Charlton player Chicksen made 51 appearances for Bradford last season.

Chicksen was one of six debutants in the starting line-up for Bolton's away game against Rotherham on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories