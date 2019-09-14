Norbert Balogh: Hull City sign Hungary international on free-agent deal

From the section

Norbert Balogh has won two caps for Hungary

Hull City have signed Hungary international striker Norbert Balogh on a one-year deal, with an option for a further 12 months.

The 23-year-old, who is 6ft 6ins tall, was a free agent after being released by Italian club Palermo in July.

He spent last season on loan with Apoel FC in Cyprus, and scored four goals in 10 appearances.

Tigers boss Grant McCann decided to offer him a deal following a trial with the Championship club.

