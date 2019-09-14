Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Levante 2.
Eden Hazard makes debut in Real Madrid win over Levante
Eden Hazard made his Real Madrid debut as Karim Benzema scored twice in a nervy La Liga win over Levante.
Hazard, a summer signing from Chelsea, has recovered from a muscle injury and came on after 60 minutes at 3-1.
Real had led 3-0, with Benzema scoring a header and slotting home a James Rodriguez pass, before Casemiro netted.
But Borja Mayoral scored against his parent club and then Gonzalo Melero set up a tense ending with a header that beat Thibaut Courtois at his near post.
Real almost blew a three-goal lead in La Liga for the first time since 1946, but Ruben Vezo's header in injury time was turned away by an instinctive Courtois save, the Belgian's only stop of the game.
Hazard finally makes his bow
Belgium forward Hazard waited years to get his dream move to Real Madrid - in a deal which could end up costing £150m - and he had to wait a few weeks more for his debut after suffering an injury in pre-season.
He replaced goalscorer Casemiro after an hour, and was immediately in the action - setting up a chance for Vinicius Jr, which was blocked, and then having a shot saved by Aitor Fernandez.
However, short of fitness, the 27-year-old became a peripheral figure as Levante started to grow into the game - though he did manage 29 touches of the ball, a 100% passing rate and two shots on target, as well as winning three free-kicks.
Whether he has done enough - or is fit enough - to start at Paris St-Germain in Wednesday's Champions League opener remains to be seen.
Real frailties show again
The overhaul of the squad that Zinedine Zidane wanted failed to fully materialise in the summer, although six of the seven men on the bench were new recruits, including Hazard and fellow debutant Eder Militao.
After failing to land Paul Pogba in the summer, and letting Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente leave, they found themselves with only three fit midfielders in the squad for the Levante game because of injuries.
Nonetheless, Real appeared in complete control at 3-0 up, with Benzema scoring his seventh La Liga double since the start of last season and Casemiro adding a third.
Benzema and Lucas Vazquez also hit the woodwork, while Vinicius Jr had a goal disallowed.
But the hosts, who had drawn their previous two games, have not kept a clean sheet since 28 April and looked fragile again at the back.
A summer policy change almost cost them on Saturday. In previous years, they have not allowed their loan players to feature against them, but they do now and Mayoral refused to celebrate after tucking home Carlos Clerc's cross.
And panic mode set in after Melero made it 3-2, especially with Casemiro and captain Sergio Ramos having already been substituted. But Courtois saved them late on with a stop from Vezo as they saw out their first home win of the season.
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4RamosSubstituted forMilitãoat 60'minutes
- 12Marcelo
- 14CasemiroBooked at 28minsSubstituted forE Hazardat 60'minutes
- 17VázquezBooked at 40mins
- 16Rodríguez
- 8Kroos
- 25Vinícius Júnior
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 83'minutes
- 1Areola
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 18Jovic
- 23Mendy
- 27Silva de Goes
- 13Fernández
- 20Miramón
- 14Nunes VezoBooked at 80mins
- 6DuarteSubstituted forMeleroat 68'minutes
- 15Postigo
- 19ClercBooked at 90mins
- 16RochinaSubstituted forMartíat 68'minutes
- 17VukcevicSubstituted forBardhiat 56'minutes
- 24Campaña
- 21Mayoral
- 11Morales
- 1Olazábal
- 7León
- 9Martí
- 10Bardhi
- 18Cabaco
- 22Melero
- 23Andújar Moreno
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- 60,401
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Levante 2.
Attempt missed. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Postigo.
Attempt saved. Rúben Vezo (Levante) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by José Campaña.
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Borja Mayoral (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Carlos Clerc (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carlos Clerc (Levante).
Offside, Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Eden Hazard is caught offside.
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Enis Bardhi (Levante).
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Carlos Clerc.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Karim Benzema.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Booking
Rúben Vezo (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rúben Vezo (Levante).
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Melero (Levante) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Enis Bardhi.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Gonzalo Melero (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Levante 2. Gonzalo Melero (Levante) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Campaña with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Miramón.
Attempt missed. Carlos Clerc (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Eder Militão.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aitor Fernández.
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo.
Offside, Levante. Roger Martí tries a through ball, but José Luis Morales is caught offside.
Offside, Levante. Sergio Postigo tries a through ball, but Roger Martí is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Roger Martí replaces Rubén Rochina.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Gonzalo Melero replaces Óscar Duarte.
Foul by Eden Hazard (Real Madrid).
Rubén Rochina (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.