Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
Fiorentina v Juventus
-
Line-ups
Fiorentina
- 69Dragowski
- 4Milenkovic
- 20PezzellaSubstituted forCeccheriniat 83'minutes
- 22CáceresBooked at 10mins
- 21Lirola
- 78Pulgar
- 5Badelj
- 8CastrovilliBooked at 77minsSubstituted forZurkowskiat 89'minutes
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 25ChiesaBooked at 36mins
- 7RibérySubstituted forBoatengat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Terracciano
- 6Ranieri
- 10Boateng
- 11Sottil
- 15Cristóforo
- 17Ceccherini
- 18Ghezzal
- 19Montiel
- 23Venuti
- 27Zurkowski
- 28Vlahovic
- 93Terzic
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 13DaniloSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 62'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 4de LigtBooked at 46mins
- 12Lobo Silva
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 8'minutes
- 6Khedira
- 5PjanicBooked at 14minsSubstituted forBentancurat 44'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 14Matuidi
- 21Higuaín
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 8Ramsey
- 10Dybala
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 25Rabiot
- 28Demiral
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away19
Live Text
Federico Ceccherini (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Szymon Zurkowski replaces Gaetano Castrovilli.
Attempt missed. Kevin-Prince Boateng (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erick Pulgar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dalbert (Fiorentina).
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Federico Ceccherini replaces Germán Pezzella because of an injury.
Booking
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).
Kevin-Prince Boateng (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).
Attempt saved. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Erick Pulgar with a cross.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).
Offside, Fiorentina. Martín Cáceres tries a through ball, but Kevin-Prince Boateng is caught offside.
Hand ball by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Kevin-Prince Boateng replaces Franck Ribéry.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetano Castrovilli.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Danilo because of an injury.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Danilo.
Attempt blocked. Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Milan Badelj.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Danilo.