Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Strasbourg 0.
Neymar booed by own fans on PSG return in draw with Strasbourg
Neymar was booed by his own fans throughout his Paris St-Germain return against Strasbourg - then scored an injury-time overhead-kick winner.
The Brazil forward missed the opening five games as he tried and failed to seal a move back to Barcelona.
PSG ultras booed him when his name was read out before the game, when he touched the ball, when he took a corner and when he shot wide.
There was a mix of cheers and boos as he scored the late winner.
Neymar's winner was a sensational acrobatic volley from Abdou Diallo's cross.
Neymar had the ball in the net for the second time moments later but it was disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside.
There were also chants and banners using vulgar language about Neymar, including a reference to the 20m euros he had reportedly said he would pay in order to join Barcelona.
The forward had wanted to move back to Catalonia in the summer, with Barcelona unable to reach an agreement with PSG.
He missed the Trophee des Champions and opening four Ligue 1 games, only returning after the close of the transfer window.
There were also PSG debuts for goalkeeper Keylor Navas and striker Mauro Icardi, on loan from Real Madrid and Inter Milan respectively, while former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera made his Ligue 1 bow in the second half.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Navas
- 31DagbaSubstituted forat 84'minutes
- 2Thiago Silva
- 22Diallo
- 20KurzawaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKimpembeat 71'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 90mins
- 27Gueye
- 11Di María
- 10Neymar
- 19SarabiaSubstituted forHerreraat 71'minutes
- 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forIcardiat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Paredes
- 12Meunier
- 16Rico
- 18Icardi
- 21Herrera
- 33Kouassi
Strasbourg
- 1Sels
- 2SimakanSubstituted forLienardat 74'minutes
- 5Koné
- 13Mitrovic
- 24Djiku
- 23Carole
- 27Lala
- 17BellegardeBooked at 45mins
- 18Sissoko
- 25AjorqueBooked at 71minsSubstituted forMothibaat 78'minutes
- 26ThomassonSubstituted forPrcicat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ndour
- 10Corgnet
- 11Lienard
- 12Mothiba
- 14Prcic
- 29da Costa Jóia
- 30Kamara
- Referee:
- Amaury Delerue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Strasbourg 0.
VAR Decision: No Goal Paris Saint Germain 1-0 Strasbourg.
GOAL CANCELLED BY VAR: Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Sanjin Prcic (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Strasbourg 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdou Diallo with a cross.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Sanjin Prcic (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lebo Mothiba.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Sanjin Prcic replaces Adrien Thomasson.
Colin Dagba went off injured after Paris Saint Germain had used all subs.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Matz Sels.
Attempt saved. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lamine Koné.
Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Offside, Strasbourg. Adrien Thomasson tries a through ball, but Ibrahima Sissoko is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Lebo Mothiba replaces Ludovic Ajorque.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).
Lionel Carole (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Attempt saved. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lamine Koné.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ibrahima Sissoko.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Dimitri Lienard replaces Mohamed Simakan.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg).
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Layvin Kurzawa.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Pablo Sarabia.
Booking
Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg).
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.