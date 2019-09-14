Neymar booed by own fans on PSG return in draw with Strasbourg

Neymar
Neymar had the ball in the net just after his opening goal - but it was disallowed

Neymar was booed by his own fans throughout his Paris St-Germain return against Strasbourg - then scored an injury-time overhead-kick winner.

The Brazil forward missed the opening five games as he tried and failed to seal a move back to Barcelona.

PSG ultras booed him when his name was read out before the game, when he touched the ball, when he took a corner and when he shot wide.

There was a mix of cheers and boos as he scored the late winner.

Neymar's winner was a sensational acrobatic volley from Abdou Diallo's cross.

Neymar had the ball in the net for the second time moments later but it was disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside.

There were also chants and banners using vulgar language about Neymar, including a reference to the 20m euros he had reportedly said he would pay in order to join Barcelona.

The forward had wanted to move back to Catalonia in the summer, with Barcelona unable to reach an agreement with PSG.

He missed the Trophee des Champions and opening four Ligue 1 games, only returning after the close of the transfer window.

There were also PSG debuts for goalkeeper Keylor Navas and striker Mauro Icardi, on loan from Real Madrid and Inter Milan respectively, while former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera made his Ligue 1 bow in the second half.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 31DagbaSubstituted forat 84'minutes
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 22Diallo
  • 20KurzawaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKimpembeat 71'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 90mins
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di María
  • 10Neymar
  • 19SarabiaSubstituted forHerreraat 71'minutes
  • 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forIcardiat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Paredes
  • 12Meunier
  • 16Rico
  • 18Icardi
  • 21Herrera
  • 33Kouassi

Strasbourg

  • 1Sels
  • 2SimakanSubstituted forLienardat 74'minutes
  • 5Koné
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 24Djiku
  • 23Carole
  • 27Lala
  • 17BellegardeBooked at 45mins
  • 18Sissoko
  • 25AjorqueBooked at 71minsSubstituted forMothibaat 78'minutes
  • 26ThomassonSubstituted forPrcicat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ndour
  • 10Corgnet
  • 11Lienard
  • 12Mothiba
  • 14Prcic
  • 29da Costa Jóia
  • 30Kamara
Referee:
Amaury Delerue

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamStrasbourg
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Strasbourg 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Strasbourg 0.

VAR Decision: No Goal Paris Saint Germain 1-0 Strasbourg.

GOAL CANCELLED BY VAR: Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.

Booking

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Sanjin Prcic (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Strasbourg 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdou Diallo with a cross.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Sanjin Prcic (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lebo Mothiba.

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Strasbourg. Sanjin Prcic replaces Adrien Thomasson.

Colin Dagba went off injured after Paris Saint Germain had used all subs.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Matz Sels.

Attempt saved. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lamine Koné.

Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

Offside, Strasbourg. Adrien Thomasson tries a through ball, but Ibrahima Sissoko is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Strasbourg. Lebo Mothiba replaces Ludovic Ajorque.

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).

Lionel Carole (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Attempt saved. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lamine Koné.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ibrahima Sissoko.

Substitution

Substitution, Strasbourg. Dimitri Lienard replaces Mohamed Simakan.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg).

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Layvin Kurzawa.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Pablo Sarabia.

Booking

Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg).

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG54011221012
2Rennes43016339
3Nice43017529
4Lille53027529
5Angers53029909
6Lyon522112488
7Reims42114137
8Nantes42114317
9Marseille42113307
10Toulouse421145-17
11Bordeaux41215505
12Brest412135-25
13Nîmes411267-14
14Montpellier411223-14
15Metz411246-24
16Amiens511358-34
17Saint-Étienne411236-34
18Strasbourg503237-43
19Monaco4022410-62
20Dijon400417-60
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories