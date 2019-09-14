Neymar booed by own fans on PSG return in draw with Strasbourg

Neymar had the ball in the net just after his opening goal - but it was disallowed

Neymar was booed by his own fans throughout his Paris St-Germain return against Strasbourg - then scored an injury-time overhead-kick winner.

The Brazil forward missed the opening five games as he tried and failed to seal a move back to Barcelona.

PSG ultras booed him when his name was read out before the game, when he touched the ball, when he took a corner and when he shot wide.

There was a mix of cheers and boos as he scored the late winner.

Neymar's winner was a sensational acrobatic volley from Abdou Diallo's cross.

Neymar had the ball in the net for the second time moments later but it was disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside.

There were also chants and banners using vulgar language about Neymar, including a reference to the 20m euros he had reportedly said he would pay in order to join Barcelona.

The forward had wanted to move back to Catalonia in the summer, with Barcelona unable to reach an agreement with PSG.

He missed the Trophee des Champions and opening four Ligue 1 games, only returning after the close of the transfer window.

There were also PSG debuts for goalkeeper Keylor Navas and striker Mauro Icardi, on loan from Real Madrid and Inter Milan respectively, while former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera made his Ligue 1 bow in the second half.