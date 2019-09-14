Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Barcelona v Valencia
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 8Arthur
- 27Pérez
- 17Griezmann
- 31Fati
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 6Todibo
- 9Suárez
- 20Roberto
- 22Vidal
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
Valencia
- 13Cillessen
- 18Wass
- 24Garay
- 5Gabriel
- 14Gayá
- 20Torres
- 17Coquelin
- 10Parejo
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 9Gameiro
- 19Rodrigo
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 3Costa
- 6Kondogbia
- 11Cheryshev
- 12Diakhaby
- 16Lee
- 22Gómez
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamValencia
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia).
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Valencia 0. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Anssumane Fati.
Foul by Anssumane Fati (Barcelona).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Valencia 0. Anssumane Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Hand ball by Kevin Gameiro (Valencia).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.