Barcelona2Valencia0

Barcelona v Valencia

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Arthur
  • 27Pérez
  • 17Griezmann
  • 31Fati

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 6Todibo
  • 9Suárez
  • 20Roberto
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña

Valencia

  • 13Cillessen
  • 18Wass
  • 24Garay
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14Gayá
  • 20Torres
  • 17Coquelin
  • 10Parejo
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 9Gameiro
  • 19Rodrigo

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 3Costa
  • 6Kondogbia
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 16Lee
  • 22Gómez
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia).

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Valencia 0. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Anssumane Fati.

Foul by Anssumane Fati (Barcelona).

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 1, Valencia 0. Anssumane Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Hand ball by Kevin Gameiro (Valencia).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid43015419
2Real Madrid42209638
3Ath Bilbao42204138
4Barcelona42119547
5Sevilla32104137
6Real Sociedad42114317
7Levante42026516
8Villarreal412110825
9Osasuna31203215
10Alavés31202115
11Granada31117524
12Celta Vigo311134-14
13Real Valladolid311134-14
14Valencia411234-14
15Mallorca411224-24
16Real Betis310258-33
17Getafe302123-12
18Eibar301235-21
19Espanyol301205-51
20Leganés400417-60
