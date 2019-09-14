Hand ball by Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).
RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 22Mukiele
- 6Konaté
- 4Orban
- 16KlostermannSubstituted forDemmeat 45'minutes
- 27Laimer
- 10Forsberg
- 23HalstenbergBooked at 26mins
- 7Sabitzer
- 9Poulsen
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 8Haidara
- 13Ilsanker
- 17Lookman
- 18Nkunku
- 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 21Schick
- 26Ampadu
- 28Mvogo
- 31Demme
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 17BoatengBooked at 57mins
- 21Hernández
- 32Kimmich
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 29Coman
- 25Müller
- 22Gnabry
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 26mins
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10Coutinho
- 11Cuisance
- 14Perisic
- 15Arp
- 19Davies
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 27Alaba
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Demme.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.
Booking
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Thomas Müller.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Attempt saved. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Attempt blocked. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen.
Second Half
Second Half begins RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Diego Demme replaces Lukas Klostermann.
Half Time
First Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 1. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen.
VAR Decision: No Penalty FC Bayern München.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig).
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.
Booking
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).