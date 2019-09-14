League One: David Goodwillie scores five in resounding Clyde win

David Goodwillie netted five for Clyde - including a hat-trick of penalties - in a 6-1 win over Stranraer

Former Scotland striker David Goodwillie thumped home five goals for Clyde as they hammered Stranraer 6-1.

East Fife continue as surprise League One leaders after a 3-1 win away to Montrose, who are three points adrift at the bottom.

Raith Rovers remain two points behind their Fife rivals after easing to a 4-0 win at home to Peterhead, with Falkirk a further point behind after beating Forfar 3-0.

Dumbarton lost 1-0 at home to Airdrie.

Goodwillie continued his stunning scoring run as Clyde thrashed 10-man Stranraer at Broadwood Stadium.

The 30-year-old netted a first-half hat-trick, converting two penalties, before adding two more after the break - including a third from the spot - to take his tally to 10 goals in eight games.

James Hilton grabbed a consolation for Stranraer but Darren Smith made it 5-1 before Goodwillie completed the rout.

East Fife maintained top spot following a 3-1 win at bottom-of-the-table Montrose.

Aaron Dunsmore opened the scoring four minutes before the break but Blair Lyons levelled in the 53rd minute.

A minute later, Montrose had Terry Masson sent off for a foul on Dunsmore, who capped an eventful match by grabbing his side's second in the 68th minute before Ryan Wallace added a third.

Raith remain in second after a convincing 4-0 home victory over Peterhead.

Grant Anderson put Rovers ahead in the seventh minute before Regan Hendry missed an open goal from six yards as he headed into the ground and over the bar in the 27th minute.

Michael Miller, Lewis Vaughan on his full debut, and Miller again piled on the misery for Peterhead.

Meanwhile, Louis Longridge bagged a brace after Michael Doyle's opener as Falkirk posted a 3-0 home win over Forfar while Paul McKay struck the only goal as Airdrieonians won 1-0 at Dumbarton.