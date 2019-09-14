Scottish League Two: Unbeaten Cove Rangers beat Brechin to stay top

Fraser Fyvie sealed Cove's fifth win in six games this season

Unbeaten Cove Rangers continued their superb start to life in Scottish League Two with a 4-2 win over Brechin City to remain three points clear at the top.

Edinburgh City stay three points behind after a 4-0 victory at home to Annan.

Cowdenbeath are a further point back having won 3-0 at Stenhousemuir.

Queen's Park slip seven points behind Cove after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Albion Rovers, while Stirling Albion move off the bottom with a 1-0 triumph against Elgin City.

All six goals came in the first half at Glebe Park in former Celtic defender Mark Wilson's first game as Brechin boss.

The home side took the lead through Luke Watt before goals from Jamie Masson and Mitch Megginson turned it around for the promoted visitors.

Emile Ngoy equalised just a minute later, but Declan Glass and Fraser Fyvie struck to seal the points for Cove and send Wilson's men, who have just three points from six games, to the bottom of the table.

Edinburgh City also netted four goals from four different scorers, Alex Harris, Marc Laird, Chris Kane and Allan Smith striking, leaving Annan to slip a place to sixth behind Albion Rovers.

Third-placed Cowdenbeath's impressive victory at Ochilview keeps them within touching distance, thanks to goals from Craig Barr, David Cox and Archie Thomas.

Salim Kouider-Aissa's injury-time strike salvaged a point for fourth-placed Queen's Park after Euan East put Albion Rovers ahead.

And Josh Peters' early effort was the difference for Stirling at home to Elgin, ensuring his team climb above Brechin on goal difference.