EA Sports Cup final: Dundalk beat 10-man Derry on penalties

David Parkhouse scored his 18th goal of the season to put Derry City into an early lead at the Brandywell

Dundalk have beaten 10-man Derry City 6-5 on penalties to win the EA Sports Cup after a 2-2 draw at the Brandywell.

David Parkhouse and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe twice put Derry ahead, who then had Grant Gillespie sent off for two yellow cards.

Vinny Perth's side hit back through goals from Michael Duffy and Sean Gannon but failed to find a winner despite their man advantage.

Chris Shields scored the decisive penalty in soaking conditions.

Declan Devine's side came flying out of the traps and took the lead inside three minutes when Junior's shot was spilled by Aaron McCarey, which allowed Parkhouse to finish the rebound.

Peter Cherrie pulled off a point-blank save from Duffy's header while Gerardo Bruna and Eoin Toal tried their luck but failed to test McCarey.

Parkhouse, who scored four goals in Derry's semi-final win over Waterford, hooked the ball over the bar from Ciaron Harkin's low cross while Duffy skied over at the other end.

Duffy eventually got the better of Cherrie on 38 minutes after curling home a delightful effort from the edge of the area to bring the Lilywhites level.

Derry dig deep after Gillespie red

Despite Dundalk's possession at the end of the first half, Junior's deflected effort bobbled beyond the static McCarey five minutes after the restart.

Derry's bid to retain the trophy was hit on 56 minutes when Grant Gillespie collected his second yellow card in quick succession after a rash challenge on Jamie McGrath.

Shields forced Cherrie to tip over the bar before Dundalk equalised for a second time when the Derry stopper could only parry Duffy's shot into the path of Gannon, who had the easy job of tapping into the unguarded net.

Substitute Darren McCauley tested McCarey with a rare foray into the Dundalk half while Barry McNamee's free-kick sailed harmlessly over.

Grant Gillespie was sent off by referee Robert Hennessy for two yellow cards in three minutes

Dundalk kept the pressure on in extra-time, with Duffy's effort well saved by Cherrie and Georgie Kelly, who scored an extra-time winner against Derry in the FAI Cup, headed over when well placed in the area.

Michael McCrudden and Shiels wasted chanced at either end as conditions worsened in the north-west but neither side could find a winner.

Jamie McDonagh and McNamee both scored in the shootout before Jack Malone blazed over for Derry, while Patrick Hoban, Duffy, Daniel Cleary and Dean Jarvis all netted for the visitors.

Michael McCrudden and Harkin both netted to put the pressure on Dundalk's Robbie Benson, whose poor penalty was saved by Cherrie to force sudden death.

Eoin Toal and Sean Hoare both scored before Ally Gilchrist hit the crossbar for City, with Shields scoring the winning penalty to keep Dundalk's treble dream alive.