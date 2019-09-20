West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town
- From the section Championship
West Brom teenager Nathan Ferguson is likely to continue at left-back with Conor Townsend (back) out and Kieran Gibbs recovering from an ankle injury.
Albion are the only unbeaten team in the Championship, but have drawn three of their last four matches.
Huddersfield are on an 18-game winless run in all competitions and started life under new boss Danny Cowley with defeat at home by Sheffield Wednesday.
Midfielder Alex Pritchard (ankle) missed that game but could return.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion lost both of their league games against Huddersfield in the last season the sides met during the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.
- Outside the top flight, this is the first league meeting between West Brom and Huddersfield since April 2001, when the sides shared a 1-1 draw in the second-tier.
- West Bromwich Albion have remained unbeaten in their opening eight league games of a season only three times previously (1953-54, 1999-00 and 2009-10).
- Danny Cowley is looking to avoid becoming the fifth consecutive permanent Huddersfield Town manager to fail to win either of his first two league games in charge, following Mark Robins, Chris Powell, David Wagner and Jan Siewert.
- West Brom have recovered 12 points from losing positions in the Championship matches this season (W3 D3 L0), avoiding defeat in all six matches they've trailed in - opponents Huddersfield have avoided defeat in just six of the previous 66 league games they've fallen behind in.
- Huddersfield Town are winless in their last 16 away league matches (W0 D3 L13), their worst run since going 20 away games without a win between April 1977 and February 1978.