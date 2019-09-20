Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone12:15Rangers
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Rangers

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • St Johnstone have gone six games without a victory
  • Rangers are unbeaten in seven games away from home this season
  • St Johnstone drew 0-0 at Ibrox in their last meeting in February
  • Saints have not beaten Rangers in four games since a 3-1 win at Ibrox in December 2017
  • Rangers are unbeaten at McDiarmid Park in their last nine visits, winning the latest four

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic55001831515
2Rangers5401125712
3Motherwell5311118310
4Aberdeen52217438
5Livingston52219728
6Kilmarnock52124407
7Ross County521268-27
8Hamilton511359-44
9Hibernian5113413-94
10St Mirren510436-33
11St Johnstone5032513-83
12Hearts5023711-42
