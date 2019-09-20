Celtic v Kilmarnock
-
- Celtic are unbeaten in seven games since a 4-3 loss at home to Cluj in the Champions League paly-off
- Kilmarnock have gone four games without a defeat, winning their last three
- Celtic have won their last three meetings with Kilmarnock since a 2-1 defeat at Rugby Park in September 2018
- Kilmarnock have not won in 12 visits to Celtic Park since a 2-0 win in October 2012