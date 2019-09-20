Chelsea v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp could become the first Liverpool manager to win three Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge.

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea's Mason Mount faces a fitness test on the ankle sprain he suffered in their midweek Champions League loss.

N'Golo Kante is in contention after returning to training but Emerson Palmieri is once again doubtful.

Divock Origi is unlikely to play, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, due to his ongoing ankle injury.

Naby Keita is back in full training, while keeper Alisson and Nathaniel Clyne both remain out but are also stepping up their recoveries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: It was a poor night for both Chelsea and Liverpool when the Champions League group stage kicked off on Tuesday, and few would have predicted that both sides would lose.

Chelsea's youngsters Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have started the season in such excellent form that a knock to Mount in the defeat to Valencia was greeted with dismay. Between them they have shared all 11 of the club's league goals this season, which is remarkable.

Liverpool - who edged an Istanbul shoot out against Chelsea to lift the Super Cup last month - should be relishing the chance to make amends for defeat at Napoli and protect their five-point advantage at the top of the league.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard on Jurgen Klopp: "I respect him hugely and it was a nice thing going up against him in the Super Cup. He doesn't mess about and quite rightly has got the success he deserves."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Chelsea had some problems but they have sorted it well. I don't think they expected [to lose to Valencia]. It reminds me of my team in Dortmund a few years ago. Really young but they only played because they were that good.

"Frank Lampard did an outstanding job at Derby so I am not surprised by him at Chelsea. But it is a difficult league. I can see some people are not happy with some results but that is not because of him. He is a really good manager."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool need to improve on their performance against Napoli but this is a good fixture for them to do it. When you go and play one of the other big boys, you know you need to concentrate fully.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v former Wales rugby captain Sam Warburton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won just one of the past nine Premier League meetings (D5, L3).

Liverpool have claimed five victories from their last 11 league trips to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have scored in all-but one of their last 20 meetings with Liverpool in all competitions.

Chelsea

Chelsea have failed to win any of their opening three home games in all competitions for the first time since 1988-89, when they were a second-tier side.

They have beaten the team starting the day top of the Premier League 18 times - three more than any other side.

Games involving Chelsea have produced 22 goals this season, a joint league-high with Manchester City.

The Blues have conceded 11 league goals, with only Norwich (12) letting in more.

They are yet to keep a clean sheet in six games in league and cup this term.

Tammy Abraham has scored seven Premier League goals, a joint-league high alongside Sergio Aguero going into the weekend.

Liverpool